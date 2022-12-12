The latest round of post flood disaster funding coming from a combined federal and state coffer has now opened for agricultural processing business affected in February and March.
The $22 million fund aims to provide grants from $10,000 to $2m. Applications close January 20.
The assistance is specifically targeted at eligible processors that operate within the fisheries, horticulture and agriculture sectors with the intention to rebuild, repair and improve their resilience, said Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt.
"The Supply Chain Support Program is about supporting the creation and retention of jobs, while continuing to build the sustainability of these critical industries," the minister said.
NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said "This boost builds on the more than $221 million that has gone out the door to help flood-affected farmers across all sectors in the past 12 months alone, including the $75,000 Special Disaster Grant for primary producers, the $25,000 Rural Landholder Grants, and the Critical Producer Grants of up to $100,000."
At Lismore, Mountain Blue Farms' packing plant was severely damaged, losing electronic equipment including computers and cameras used in the semi-automated packing process.
Fortunately the flood took place during the berry farm's off-season and by June the factory was up and running.
"It's a positive thing to have this program open. Now we can work through the guidelines," CEO of Mountain Blue Farms Andrew Bell said.
The company owns farms near Tabulam and on the Atherton Tablelands in Queensland.
The decision to open a packing plant in Lismore was made in the expectation that retaining staff in town would be easier than in the bush.
"Ironically moving to Lismore has become more of a challenge," said Mr Bell.
NSW Sugar Milling Co-operative is also assessing its eligibility for the latest grant, following a horror start to the sugar can crushing season.
Eligible applicants must be a business or co-operative that is a first receiver and processor in the supply or value chain of the aquaculture (including fisheries), horticulture (blueberries, macadamias, pecans, vegetables, tea tree), or agriculture (beef, dairy, soybeans, sugarcane, intensive livestock) industries.
Businesses must be able to demonstrate they suffered directly from flood damage or indirectly through supply chain disruptions. They must be located in one of 62 disaster declared local government areas affected by the February and March 2022 floods.
For more information visit www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/supply-chain-support-program
