SA a hot spot for non compliance with fair work regulations

Kiara Stacey
By Kiara Stacey
December 13 2022 - 6:00am
'It is concerning that inspectors have needed to issue close to $80,000 in fines to employers who breached payslip and records laws." File photo.

THE Riverland has been labelled a hot spot by the Fair Work Ombudsman after 10 infringement notices totalling $22,644, and four compliance notices were issued after investigations within the region in a national crackdown on the agricultural sectors.

Kiara Stacey

