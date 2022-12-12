The Land
Stripe rust challenges wheat and triticale varieties in 2022

By Bob Freebairn
December 13 2022 - 5:00am
NSW DPI plant pathologists Dr Steve Simpfendorfer and Brad Baxter, in a podcast hosted by Penny Heuston (DPI Trangie), emphasised that while stripe rust challenged wheat and triticale varieties in 2022, resistance status of varieties largely performed as expected, with a few exceptions due to a mutation change.

