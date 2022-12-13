A funding injection of $1.2 million into the first program in Australia aims to accelerate the goat meat sector from a wild-harvested commodity into a long-term, high-value livestock sector.
Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW Dugald Saunders said the NSW Government's investment into its Going Ahead with Goats program will create a more sustainable industry.
"Australia is the largest exporter of goat meat in the world, and NSW graziers are the driving force behind this rapidly growing industry," Mr Saunders said.
"Last financial year alone, exports generated a whopping $298 million, providing a critical income for producers in Western NSW.
"The Going Ahead with Goats program will modernise goat production in NSW and improve biosecurity outcomes by moving towards a more managed production system.
"It will provide NSW producers with a framework to guide future investment in reproduction, grazing management, genetics and animal health, ensuring continuity of supply and sustained commodity value for goat producers, particularly in the western parts of our State.
"The goat sector has grown to become a major contributor to our agriculture sector, and we want to work with graziers to take this industry to the next level."
Mr Saunders cited a $5 million grant from the NSW Government's Regional Job Creation Fund recently toured the Thomas Foods International goat abattoir at Bourke.
He said the grant would help create jobs and provide a social and economic boost for Bourke and Western NSW.
The Gong Ahead with Goats project will be delivered by the region's Local Land Services staff, who will work closely with the NSW Department of Primary Industries and other stakeholders, including Western NSW goat producers.
