A pledge of $2.6 million will drive a program to exert control of Hudson Pear, in the far north-west areas of NSW, with an expanded plan involving more staff, chemical spraying and biocontrol initiatives.
Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW Dugald Saunders announced the new program in Lightning Ridge on Monday and said $600,000 of the promised funding would be initiated as soon as possible to ramp up the fight as part of a coordinated effort to create a containment line to stop Hudson Pear's spread.
Mr Saunders made the announcement at an invitation-only event at the purpose-built Lightning Ridge cochineal beetle mass-rearing facility, which has proven to be an effective biological control of the vicious plant.
"Record rainfalls and flooding, on the back of a prolonged period of drought, has created a perfect storm for the pest plant," Mr Saunders said.
"This investment will allow us to get boots on the ground and surround these thorny pest plant populations with a targeted spray hit to pause further spread.
Mr Saunders said the funding will also secure two full-time positions to lead and oversee the response until 2027.
"There's no quick fix when it comes to Hudson Pear, but what this program does is ensure we can go hard with spraying for the next few months, have people on the ground overseeing the work, and long-term we will utilise the cochineal to eat away at the infestations inside the containment line," he said.
"It's vital that landholders work with us by reporting sightings so we can get on top of this problem because, as we've seen, it's a resilient plant that can explode if left unattended."
Cumborah-district graziers Nick Deshon, Llanillo, and Neil Warden, who has just sold his property Wewarren, have been at the forefront of the battle for two decades and said the funding would be a good start to exert more control on the pest.
They said a community approach to controlling the pear had effectively slowed the spread, with landowners and volunteers meeting on the third Sunday of the month to spend the best part of a day spraying the cactus.
Mr Warden said he surrounded his property with new hinge-joint fencing with a top and bottom barbed wire to stop the flow of animal traffic and, in turn, the spread of the cactus.
Lightning Ridge's Opal Reserve manager, David Sullivan, oversees the 22,000-hectare spread of country, which has cactus infestations. Mr Sullivan has vigorously pushed for more to be done to control the cactus and welcomed the funding announcement and the proposed appointment of two staff to coordinate and bring the fight to the problem.
He said a more coordinated fight would prove effective in the fight against the cactus.
"There is still a lack of community consultation, but it seems like the funding will help overcome that issue," he said.
However, he said the end of a program providing free or subsidised chemicals was unfortunate as a 20-litre drum cost around $800.
"That's disappointing because I think that's the key in terms of long-term impact (on the cactus),"
Walgett Shire Council Mayor, Cr Jane Keir, said the council was considering how it could offer accommodation incentives for a coordinator to live and work in Lightning Ridge.
Cr Keir lives at Come-By-Chance and said here district had taken the fight to infestations of the cactus with community spraying programs and digging up the plant to destroy it.
NSW Farmers Western Division Chair Gerard Glover welcomed the announcement.
"Hudson Pear has been a thorny problem for farmers for many years, so it's great to see this response from the NSW Government," Mr Glover said.
"Biosecurity - both domestic and abroad - is a critical issue for our state, and it's pleasing to see this one being tackled."
Castlereagh Macquarie County Council Chairman Councillor Doug Batten praised the NSW Government's strategy.
"This will assist local landowners with a program of select spraying to further support the highly effective biocontrol activity currently managed by Castlereagh Macquarie County Council," Mr Batten said.
"The county council has been advocating for additional resources to assist in the fight against Hudson Pear and this package will go a long way to reducing numbers in the immediate Lightning Ridge area and contain the spread of this sinister pest from adjoining lands.
"Castlereagh Macquarie County Council looks forward to working closely with LLS, and landowners in delivering this important program."
