Rabobank announces new Australian CEO

Rabobank has announced the appointment of Mark Wiessing as CEO for Rabobank Australia and Regional Manager Australia and New Zealand. Mr Wiessing will succeed Peter Knoblanche, who will retire in May next year following seven years in the role and 27 years with the bank.
Mr Wiessing - who has served as Regional Manager South America and CEO Brazil for Rabobank for the past seven years - will commence in the position on May 1, 2023 (subject to regulatory approval).
Mr Wiessing joined Rabobank in 2006 and has more than 30 years' experience in the financial sector, including postings in South America, Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe. Prior to Rabobank, he served with other leading financial institutions, including Standard Bank of South Africa, Citibank and ING.
Announcing the appointment, Rabobank Australia chairman Sir Henry van der Heyden paid tribute to "the outstanding contribution" of outgoing CEO Peter Knoblanche and said Mr Wiessing's extensive international banking experience - including his past 16 years within the international Rabobank network - made him ideally suited to take over the role leading the global food and agribusiness bank's fast-growing operations in the Australian and New Zealand region.
"We're delighted to have an international banking executive of Mark's calibre and experience to oversee the bank's operations in the region, following Peter Knoblanche's retirement next year," Sir Henry said.
"Mark's experience in leading one of Rabobank's key international franchises, serving the top food and agri corporates and farmers in South America, will also help provide a seamless transition at the helm of Rabobank Australia."
