Rabobank announces new Australian CEO

December 14 2022 - 4:00pm
Mark Wiessing joined Rabobank in 2006 and has more than 30 years' experience in the financial sector, including postings in South America, Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe. Photo: supplied

Rabobank has announced the appointment of Mark Wiessing as CEO for Rabobank Australia and Regional Manager Australia and New Zealand. Mr Wiessing will succeed Peter Knoblanche, who will retire in May next year following seven years in the role and 27 years with the bank.

