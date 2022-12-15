Travelling stock reserves off limits for camping

Local Land Services is reminding people not to camp on travelling stock reserves (TSRs) these summer holidays.
Restrictions on camping are in place to protect TSRs and the important role they play in moving livestock, the grazing industry, biodiversity conservation and Aboriginal culture.
Local Land Services Acting TSR Business Partner, Aaron Smith, said there are plenty of other places people are free to camp, including National Parks and State Forests.
"At Local Land Services, we are committed to managing and protecting our TSR network so they can be preserved for generations to come," Mr Smith said.
"In addition to their agricultural benefits, TSRs are instrumental in connecting isolated patches of remnant vegetation and also provide habitat for many native species.
"Camping on TSRs can lead to damaging vegetation, harming habitat and rubbish dumping, which is why we're reminding people that TSRs are off limits for camping.
"All TSRs are clearly signposted, but if you're not sure whether you're on a TSR, you can contact your nearest Local Land Services office to find out.
"People are also allowed to camp in designated areas of National Parks and State Forests, so we're asking that you plan ahead before your camping trip and think again before setting up camp on a TSR."
For more information on camping in National Parks and State Forests, visit:
While camping is restricted on TSRs, people are encouraged to use TSRs for recreational activities such as walking, fishing and bird watching.
However, TSRs in the western division are not open for public access and can only be used for travelling stock.
Local Land Services is responsible for the care, control and management of about 30% of TSRs in NSW, covering about 530,000 hectares, mostly concentrated in the Central and Eastern Divisions.
