A ONE in about 10 year problem has hit winter crops, the later season encouraging grubs out in force.
Principal partner of Summit Ag, Heath McWhirter, Griffith, said he had seen Heliothis in wheat crops, predominately in the irrigation areas.
"We've had this influx of Heliothis punctigera from inland Australia as well as the local population of the armigera. We've had to go and control them because they lop off heads and can reduce the yield potential pretty quickly," he said.
"The issue is about a one-in-10-year issue mainly because we're so late. Typically the wheat is already brown, but because we're late it was still green so it was attractive and they have all gone in there."
Mr McWhirter said insecticides could manage the problem but there were some considerations to make.
"Considerations as a business is talk to the end users of where that grain is going, be it domestic or export, to get an understanding of what the product MLRs (maximum residue limits) are to make sure we get that right," he said.
Mr McWhirter said the main thing was to check crops regularly.
He said overall, the wheat was looking good, with the first irrigation crop harvest started this week which still had full yield potential due to the mild weather and good tiller counts and grains per head.
"Harvest will go through to January. There are some very late winter irrigated crops out there this season."
Meanwhile, summer crops are also being affected by grubs with some low populations of fall army worm being found in maize.
Stacey Doolan, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Finley, said there was only a small amount of maize at the moment due to the wet conditions, but she had seen chewing and defoliating in an early-sown P1756 crop.
She said the most advanced maize crops were currently at the eight to 10 leaf stage.
"Most of my other crops are only just out of the ground, so not seeing them there," she said.
"It does have the potential to be able to chew through the centre and knock the tassel off, which can affect us later on, but at the moment it's just the defoliating of the leaves."
Ms Doolan said what to do was dependant on the crop's development stage and the level of pests present.
"They are pretty voracious little grubs so in this circumstance they are bad enough that we will be spraying," she said.
"In most cases farmers should make sure their agronomist is aware that they are around and get them checked out. If there's any chewing on the leaves it's one of the signs."
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
