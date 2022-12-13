Strong sale at Corryong when steers sold to $2420

A feature of the annual store summer cattle sale at Corryong when Costello Rural penned 1046 head of Upper Murray-bred stock, was the offering of 100 Prime Angus-blood yearling steers and heifers bred by Keith Wilson, Towong, along with the line of Merridale-blood Angus weaner steers and heifers offered by HC Auchinleck, Towong.
Costello Rural director Justin Costello quoted the sale as 'firm to solid on current market conditions.'
"We yarded more cattle than last year, and we achieved what we thought we would get," he said. "It was a good result and we had more buyers present and they were eager to get the top quality pens."
Yearling steers sold to $2420 when Keith Wilson, Towong, penned 10 Angus weighing 625kg, while B and T Whitsed, Corryong, sold 26 Angus, weighing 479kg for $2030.
Other good sales included 28 Angus weighing 410kg sold by B and L McKimmie, Corryong, for $2030, M Vogel, Corryong, received $2010 for 12 Murray Grey weighing 467kg and GE and BE Costello, Corryong, sold 53 Angus weighing 409kg for $2060.
Weaner steers sold to $1925 when HC Auchinleck, Towong, offered 30 Angus weighing 356kg, while NC and MR Clydsdale, Corryong, sold 15 Murray Grey, weighing 350kg for $1720.
Keith Wilson, sold 38 Angus heifers, weighing 351kg for $1750 and Vaughan McGinness, Corryong, sold 11 NSM Angus heifers weighing 431kg for $1770.
NC and MR Clydsdale, Corryong, sold 15 Murray Grey heifers, weighing 323kg for $1485 and FW and AF Reynolds, Corryong, sold 12 Angus heifers weighing 293kg for $1500.
Ross Jarvis, Corryong, sold 10 PTIC Angus cows for $2400 and Raff Angus, Corryong, sold three NSM Angus cows and calves for $5000.
ML Haire and M Scott, Corryong, sold eight Angus cows, two - three years, with calves for $2825 while B and T Whitsed, Corryong, received $2900 for seven NSM Angus cows three to five years with calves.
Listed on AuctionsPlus, buyers came from east Gippsland, Monaro and Riverina, with strong demand from Wodonga-based restockers.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
