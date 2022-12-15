The Land
Home/News

Coddling stud stock might be weakening the genetic line

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
December 16 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Are we weakening genetic lines through epigenetic factors, asks The Land's journalist Denis Howard?

There is a relatively new study that suggests environment can affect the DNA of living organisms within five generations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.