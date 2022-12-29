IF 2022 has taught me anything it's been to keep chasing your passion.
I kicked off my year representing Quirindi Show Society at the Zone 4 Royal Young Woman of the Year finals at Wee Waa in February.
As part of the dinner entrants were required to stand on stage and answer three questions.
My final question was something along the lines of what I liked about journalism and it was this one simple question that helped to reignite my passion for the craft.
After a challenging couple of years with my health and my mental health, it was answering this question that made me truly believe it was possible to return to what I loved doing and realise I could have a future.
While I was not selected to go through to Sydney Royal I still came out a winner, gaining more confidence and a renewed drive to chase my dream so I applied for an opening with The Land.
Read more: Getting married mid harvest
A few short months later I got the call to join the team, and it has been one wild ride ever since where I have had an absolute ball.
In May I packed my bags and moved from Willow Tree to Wagga Wagga, a town I'd never even driven through before.
Most of southern NSW has been new to me and I've enjoyed exploring the area and visiting properties from the Snowy Mountains to Pooncarie in the far west of the state. I've racked up more kilometres in the last seven months than I think I had in the years since I've had my licence all together, but it's been so great to really get out on the ground to talk to people.
I've been inspired by the land around me and all the interesting people I've had the pleasure to speak to.
I feel so lucky to be reporting on an area so diverse with stories I've covered, ranging from citrus, stone fruit and winegrape growers to rice, canola and cotton farmers to sheep and cattle graziers.
It's such a privilege to be invited onto a property and listen to someone talk so passionately about what they do and have them show you around (and in some cases feed their cattle a carrot or two).
It shows the good old country hospitality when they then invite you in for a cuppa and you see a copy of The Land sitting on their kitchen table.
On one memorable trip for a story on feral pigs, as well as a chat and a look at the affected paddock, I had a ride in the tractor and a look at the Murray cod ponds. That night I ate a Murray Cod burger from that farm at a restaurant in Swan Hill.
On the way out there I saw an emu in the wild for the first time in my life, and I was so excited I told the farmer, who I'm pretty sure thought I was mad.
I didn't have long on the job before I was thrust into sale season, a rather busy time travelling to studs across the south of the state.
Stud records were broken at many of the bull and ram sales I attended, as well as an Australian record for the Charolais breed.
Vendors were ecstatic and some buyers were left shaking their heads at the high prices while I learnt some of what makes a good bull or a good ram. During this time I also ate my way around many good steak sandwiches and lamb rolls and my Dad told me he doesn't think I work - I just eat.
Through the year I've walked the catwalk and seen cattle prices at a high, then dip over the winter lull before coming up once again. Talking to agents and watching the sales I've been getting a handle on the trends of the cattle market.
The year has been devastating for many growers, with winegrape growers facing disease and low grape prices, citrus growers faced their worst season in about 40 years affected by freight issues, labour shortages and the weather wreaking havoc.
Speaking of weather, this year is probably the largest amount of rain I've experienced in my 25 years, with the Murrumbidgee on flood alert many times since I moved and roads in the area cut off on numerous occasions.
When I started the job my colleagues told me to carry extra jumpers and a pair of gumboots at all times and I am very glad I took this advice.
The jumpers came in handy on foggy mornings at the Wodonga saleyards while the gumboots were a regular fixture on my feet for a while.
The weather hit crops hard, affecting planting and harvest and everything in between. It was not all doom and gloom with stories of resilience and the sheer perseverance many farmers have which is much needed for the game they are in.
I have found an interest in rare breeds and spent a memorable afternoon with a couple of Highland cow breeders at Holbrook speaking about the upturn for the breed.
I spent another in the paddock with some Texas Longhorn cattle, hearing the story of how a lack of horned animals suitable for rodeo steers made the breeders turn to Longhorns which then became a passion for them.
To use the cliche; they say if you love your job you'll never work a day in your life.
While not every day is always rosy, a job with The Land sure is pretty great and while I have re-found my passion for storytelling I have also continued to develop a passion for agriculture and there is not much that beats combining the two.
In September I was asked to speak at Quirindi Show's young woman dinner. I spoke about most of what I've written here and by doing so it helped me to see how far I had come.
At the start of 2022 I couldn't have told you where I would be but as the year draws to a close I think I have found the perfect spot to fit.
I have already learnt so much about the agriculture industry so far and am looking forward to what stories, knowledge and further personal growth 2023 brings.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.