Two police officers have been "executed in cold blood" in remote Queensland while reportedly searching for a man missing from his Central Western NSW home for almost a year.
Dubbo man Nathaniel Train, 46, died in the shootout with police reinforcements alongside his brother Gareth and wife Stacey at the remote scene, sources have confirmed.
All three are considered to be offenders actively involved in the ambush.
NSW police last week launched an appeal for public assistance to locate Train, last seen at his residence in Dubbo on December 16, 2021.
While his whereabouts were unknown, it was believed Train, a former schoolteacher, had remained in touch with his family until early October.
He was then reported missing after apparently falling out of contact, with local police commencing inquiries on December 4.
"Police and family hold serious concerns for Nathaniel's welfare," according to the appeal notice issued last Wednesday.
Train was described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 183cm tall, with a thin build and a long, grey beard.
He was last seen wearing a white shirt and jeans and was known to always wear brown boots.
Police sources have confirmed Train was one of the gunmen later shot dead by police at Wains Road in Wieambilla on Monday night.
Earlier in the day, he and his brother Gareth allegedly gunned down police constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, who were there apparently in search of Train.
A neighbour, 58, who went to the scene following the disturbance, was also fatally shot.
Local media reports indicate Gareth and Stacey Train owned the property.
Constables Arnold and McCrow were confronted by a "hail of gunshots" after jumping a fence, Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers told ABC Radio National on Tuesday.
The pair were shot and fell to the ground, while two of their colleagues took cover behind them.
"The ruthless, murderous trio have then gone and executed the two police, our fallen officers, who were on the ground. They have executed them in cold blood," Mr Leavers said.
Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the horrific incident was devastating for the victims' families and the entire organisation.
The commissioner fought back tears as she confirmed the initial deaths of the three people, including her two officers, at the late-night media conference on Monday.
"I would like to also pay tribute to all police and first responders who assisted at the scene and are continuing to respond this evening," she said.
"Tragically, this is the largest loss of life we have suffered in one single incident in recent times ... It is devastating news."
- with Australian Associated Press
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
