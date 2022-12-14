The Land
Rene hits $1500 in Inaugural Condobolin sale

By Kate Loudon
December 14 2022 - 6:00pm
Carol-Ann Malouf, Condobolin Show Society, auctioneer Brendon White, KMWL, purchaser Dustin Kemp, Duxton Farms, and Rene's Scott and Doug Mitchell.

After postponing the sale three times due to flooding, Rene stud, Culcairn, held it's Inaugural Condobolin sale at the saleyards with Poll Dorset and White Suffolk rams on offer.

