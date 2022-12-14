After postponing the sale three times due to flooding, Rene stud, Culcairn, held it's Inaugural Condobolin sale at the saleyards with Poll Dorset and White Suffolk rams on offer.
Overall, 40 of 48 Rams sold to the high of $1500 for an average of $1100.
Topping the sale was the first ram offered on the day, Rene 210729, which was purchased by Duxton Broad Acre Farms, Condobolin, for $1500.
The single-born May-drop ram was a son of Rene 190247 and weighed 110 kilograms at sale.
This lot was also offered as a charity ram with proceeds going to the Condobolin Show Society.
Rene's Scott Mitchell said he wanted to support the community and begin giving back, so the charity ram made sense.
"We are community minded and we wanted to put across that we are thinking about to community, it was pretty tough times here and we wanted to give back a bit," Mr Mitchell said.
Duxton Broad Acre Farms had been long time supporters of the Rene program, consistently purchasing Charollais rams for their stud operation but purchased Poll Dorset rams from this sale to focus more on a commercial flock.
"Duxton Farms are big supporters of Rene Stud, they buy all our best Charollais rams every year, and they buy our ewes at our Charollais sale down here (Culcairn)," Mr Mitchell said.
Duxton farms also purchased three additional rams in the sale for an average of $1125 across the draft of four.
Volume buyers DW and E Ridley purchased nine rams through Matt Cody, Nutrien Forbes, to a top of $1200 twice, for an average of $1044.
Mr Mitchell said he was pretty impressed with the result.
"It exceeded my expectations especially with all the delays. And we had to post pone it three times, and timing of the year, and everyone was in their headers, and flood waters. A lot of negatives but a lot of positives came out of it," Mr Mitchell said.
"There was a lot of interest and I was overwhelmed, for one with the KMWL representation and the work they put in to the sale, the following we got for the sale was really good.
"I went up there with low expectations because of the season, and no one knows me, because the flood waters, the time of the year, it was just a good response, I am very happy.
"We will be having a sale there every year on the third week of October from now on," he said.
Mr Mitchell said he was overwhelmed by the support of the Condobolin community too.
The sale was conducted by Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon, and Company, Forbes, with Brendon White, Condobolin, taking bids.
