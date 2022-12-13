The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Investor interest for aspiring urea producer, NeuRizer, as shares tumble

December 13 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NeuRizer will need $2.1 billion to get commercial-scale urea production going. Photo: Shutterstock

There are two sides to every investment aphorism coin. Toss the coin that says, "fortune favours the bold", and it is likely to come up with "fools rush in".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.