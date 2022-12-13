There are two sides to every investment aphorism coin. Toss the coin that says, "fortune favours the bold", and it is likely to come up with "fools rush in".
This week one of the Punter's many disappointments, NeuRizer (ASX code NRZ) was once again changing hands at its lowest price for more than a year.
So the Punter rushed in and bought another 10,000 NRZ, raising his stake in this would-be urea producer to 50,000 shares at a total cost of $6720, the third largest investment in his portfolio.
The "fools rush in" side of the coin is that this is still a start-up that will need $2.1 billion to get commercial-scale production going.
At the moment, NeuRizer is spending around $17 million a quarter and, at the end of September, had only enough cash to last another month.
Private placements to the rich and well-connected have since raised enough moolah to keep it going, but the Punter would not be surprised to see another fundraiser early next year.
The positive side is that $1.5 billion has already been pledged by a major South Korean bank.
This follows a take-or-pay agreement with the Korean industrial giant Daelim for half the initial production, which NRZ reckons will cover all costs, including finance costs, with a small profit margin.
The remaining 50 per cent will be available for sale on the domestic market at potentially high-profit margins.
A full bankable feasibility study and final investment decision are due in the first half of next year, with production of 1 million tonnes a year starting hopefully in 2025.
Other investors seem to share the Punter's interest in the project.
At the time of writing, around 100 investors were trying to buy a total of 6 million NRZ at 10 cents or 10.5c.
There were only 5.3 million shares on offer at any price.
The Punter jumped the queue by paying 11c a share.
