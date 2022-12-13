The Land
Urgent cane harvest call-out for truck drivers

Updated December 14 2022 - 11:55am, first published 6:00am
Qualified drivers are urgently required to finish harvesting this season's sugar cane on the Northern Rivers. Photo: Supplied

The NSW sugar industry is putting out an urgent call for truck drivers, in a race to finalise the harvest and crushing of this years' northern rivers sugarcane crop before the wet of summer.

