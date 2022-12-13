The NSW sugar industry is putting out an urgent call for truck drivers, in a race to finalise the harvest and crushing of this years' northern rivers sugarcane crop before the wet of summer.
Thousands of tonnes of sugarcane remain unharvested due to a shortage of truck drivers.
The crushing season was compromised with the late start-up of the co-operative's Broadwater mill, three months after would normally have begun operation.
Sunshine Sugar Chief Executive Officer, Mr Chris Connors said: "The situation is dire. Our farming community has endured so much this year, and now they are worried about the effect a prolonged season will have on the crops that remain in the paddocks unharvested. And of course, an unharvested crop means no income."
The cane crushing season is scheduled to run into late January following a late start due to the flooding earlier in the year and protracted wet conditions.
Read more: Late season harvest due to the big wet.
"What we need is for qualified heavy and multi vehicle drivers to come on board and help us, help our farmers. With more drivers, we hope to shorten the season by a couple of weeks."
"Whilst a couple of weeks may not seem like much to people outside of the industry, it means a lot to the productivity of cane growers and the efficiency of the local sugar milling operations," he said.
"With the festive season upon us, we're hoping there are some capable truck drivers out there with capacity to help fill the gap."
Anyone with the skills and availability are encouraged to contact SCT on (02) 6620 8223.
Read more: How low can you go? Best bogs this season.
Read more: Triticale falls victim to rust.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.