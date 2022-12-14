The Land
Floodplain harvesting regulations to get free pass

By Denis Howard
December 14 2022 - 11:00am
Independent MP Justin Field visited the Menindee Lakes in September ahead of the previous disallowance hearing on floodplain harvesting.

Despite already being disallowed four times, Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson is very likely to re-introduce the floodplain harvesting regulations to parliament next month.

