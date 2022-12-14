Despite already being disallowed four times, Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson is very likely to re-introduce the floodplain harvesting regulations to parliament next month.
Mr Anderson is able to re-introduce the same regulations four months after they were disallowed on September 21, and due to January 21 being a Saturday, they will likely appear in the gazette the following Friday, January 27 January.
The minister's office has said there will likely only be minor administrative changes when the Government reintroduces the licensing regulations in January.
It sees the regulations allowing it to restrict and control floodplain harvesting.
However, it is the role of water sharing plans to set the rules for when and how much water can be taken by licences.
Amended water sharing plans are already in place for the Border Rivers, Gwydir and Macquarie valleys which include new rules for managing floodplain harvesting licences.
Mr Anderson's office has said it expects to amend water sharing plans for the Barwon-Darling and Namoi valleys in the first half of 2023.
it has said it will consider stakeholder feedback around rules ensuring 'first flush flows' for critical human and environmental needs are prioritised following dry periods.
"The NSW Government remains committed to implementing vital floodplain harvesting reform so we can meet our legislative obligations, strengthen protections for the environment and downstream communities and provide clarity for all water users and the regulator," Mr Anderson said.
"Licencing floodplain harvesting will benefit water users, downstream communities, and the environment, with up to 100 billion litres of water to be returned to the floodplains in the northern river valleys each year."
Border Rivers and Gwydir - they have an amended water sharing plan and licences issued so they are good to go and were unaffected by the disallowance
The water sharing plans for the Border Rivers and Gwydir valleys include downstream targets and a trigger at Menindee of 195 gigalitres.
Many people in opposition of the regulations have said the targets are too small and that if it is in the minister's opinion that a certain flow downstream will remain, the Menindee target can be overridden.
Border rivers has 36 FPH licences and Gwydir has 86 FPH licences issued already while the Macquarie valley has an amended water sharing plan but no licences given out.
That will change when the regulations are published again.
Staunch opposition to the regulations has come from independent MP Justin Field.
Mr Field said due to parliament not sitting again until after the upcoming March elections, there is no chance for a disallowance motion to be put until the new parliament is formed.
"I'm not sure Mr Anderson will re-introduce the floodplain harvesting regulations," Mr Field said.
"There will be people who want him to, but some may see political risk in it.
"If he does, there is not much we can do.
"Any disallowance could only be considered by the next parliament.
"I have sought advice on this, but there is nothing we can do.
"My hope is we have a change of government and a new approach to managing our rivers that actually complies with the law, prioritises environmental flows and recognises the risks climate change presents to the rivers and river communities.
"Currently the management of flows still prioritises one group of users, irrigators, over others.
"It is against the law, ICAC has warned against it, and it will leave river communities and rivers in a terrible situation in the inevitable next drought."
