Graziers must be prepared for goat price downturn to continue through the first half of 2023 says industry pioneer

By Jamie Brown
December 18 2022 - 6:00am
Rangeland goat has fallen in value by more than half and downward price pressure is expected well into next year. Photo: Supplied

Goat producers can expect continued downward price pressure during the first half of 2023, predicts Glen Innes based accumulator and industry stalwart Phil Lynn, AusGoat.

