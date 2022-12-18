Dr Alistair Harkness hopes the world's first and only comprehensive book about rural crime will raise awareness and improve responses beyond the "last train stop" out of the city.
The University of New England rural criminologist teamed up with about 80 sociologists, anthropologists, environmental, policing and other experts from across the world for the nearly 400-page recently released Encyclopedia of Rural Crime.
"There's been a lot of growth in studies of rural crime and rural criminology over the last five years but there's still no 'one stop shop' where people can get information," Dr Harkness said.
He said the book was designed so "people can pick it up, flick through it, and find out a little bit about hate crime, genocide or theft from farms".
The book has 85 entries about animal and machinery thefts, elder and child abuse, domestic violence, cybercrime, drug-related crime and other issues that occur in remote parts across Asia, Oceania, the Americas, Antarctica, Europe and Australia.
Here in Australia, Dr Harkness said, police and other experts are trying to encourage farmers to report rural crimes whether or not they have enough evidence.
He said police needed statistics gathered from farmers reporting crimes so those in government could allocate more resources and services to areas where there is a need.
Without these statistics those who commit the crimes will keep getting away with their illegal activities while farmers, survivors and victims continue to suffer.
He said many farmers might know who the culprit was but will just "suck it up" because they don't want to "create waves or ripples" living in a small community, not realising they can report anonymously.
The rural criminologist was shown how easy it was for someone to steal 20 sheep within 60 seconds by loading the flock onto a horse float, using nothing more than a hand signal to their working dog under the light of a full moon.
He said people in rural areas faced a whole different set of complexities than their city counterparts when trying to report crime, due to physical access and opening hours of their local police station to the time taken for police to arrive.
"The police station might also be really small and there's no separate meeting space," he said. "So somebody comes in to report being abused, and then the abuser turns up, standing at the counter. Those are things that you won't see in the cities."
Often the crimes are petty such as the theft of tools, paints, timber or larger quad bikes but there are also more sophisticated networks operating on the black market and Dr Harkness gave the example of a $500,000 header stolen from a farmer in Victoria and ordered for sale on the black market.
Installing motion-activated cameras at strategic entry and exit points, locking sheds and vehicles and being mindful about who is allowed onto properties are among Dr Harkness's suggestions for preventing rural thefts.
Read more: Wool market set to rebound.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.