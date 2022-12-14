The Land
Divine Prophet youngsters making their mark on the track

By Virginia Harvey
December 14 2022 - 2:00pm
Christmas parties are all around, with the grounds of the Dubbo Turf Club proving no different when I witnessed many festive revellers taking advantage of its mid-December races on Friday.

