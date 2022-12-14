Christmas parties are all around, with the grounds of the Dubbo Turf Club proving no different when I witnessed many festive revellers taking advantage of its mid-December races on Friday.
"There are a number of Christmas parties on here today, and we are expecting more of them at our next races (December 19)," Dubbo Turf Club committeeman Dave Ringland said.
While local conditioners had to settle for some placegetters, Gulgong trainer Brett Thompson had a worthwhile Dubbo trip preparing a winning double with Smart And Dapper and Smart Roostar, both three-year-old sprinting geldings by prolific winner-getting sire Smart Missile (which stands at Twin Hills near Cootamundra).
But Mr Ringland made a point regarding local Dubbo trainers.
"We have three in the top six country trainers training out of Dubbo, which is quite significant," he said.
With about 150 horses in work, the leading country trainer is Clint Lundholm (with 24 wins), Brett Robb (fourth with 19 wins) and Connie Greig (sixth with 17 wins) in the current season.
"As a club, we are the second highest for the number of starters that are trained at the track in country NSW," Mr Ringland said.
This year's big wet has seen Dubbo also play host to extra meets in recent months.
"Dubbo Turf Club has been lucky to race through COVID-19 and now through the big wet, taking on three extra meets that were washed out from elsewhere."
One of Thompson's winners, Smart And Dapper, is a home-bred galloper for long-time enthusiast Roger and Nerida Atkinson from Yeoval, who also raced the gelding's Beautiful Crown dam Beautiful Dapper which won five races.
Muswellbrook trainer Krissie Simpkins was a happy person after her charge Miss Teak won her maiden race with partner Billy Cray in the saddle.
Coonamble trainer Michael Denison had a successful trip, preparing Owhata Crumpet to win the Benchmark 50 over 1300 metres. The galloper, being a six-year-old gelding by Albrecht that was given to Denison, Owhata Crumpet was the second winner for in-form hoop Clayton Gallagher, who also partnered with Smart Roostar to win earlier on the program.
Deputising for Bathurst conditioner and wife Gayna Williams, Frank Williams attended to Own The Night, which proved too good in the Aqua West Maiden Plate over 1000 metres.
While Wyong trainer Damian Lane prepared About The Moon to win the Precision Health Care Class 1 Plate.
While New Zealand-based stallion Proisir has been "kicking goals" with winners on both sides of the Tasman, his younger full-brother Divine Prophet is also sharing the headlines, particularly via his first crop three-year-old racing star See You In Heaven.
Trained by Richard and Chantelle Jolly at Morphettville, See You In Heaven - already a winner of three stakes, added the hotly contested MRC Sandown Guineas-G2 to her impressive record of four wins and three places from nine starts.
Also, the sire of first crop juvenile group winner Promitto, Divine Prophet, was also a two-year-old winner but excelled as a three-year-old, winning the MRC Caulfield Guineas-G1 and the ATC Up And Coming Stakes-G3.
See You In Heaven cost her trainers $90,000 at the 2021 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale and has repaid her purchase price about five times over.
Standing at Aquis at Canungra in south-east Queensland, Divine Prophet and Proisir are by wonderful now deceased Australian bred sire Choisir, and from six-times winning Encosta de Lago mare Prophet Jewel.
When See You In Heaven was winning in Caulfield, NZ-bred Waitak won the Trevor and Corallie Eagle Memorial Stakes-LR at Te Rapa in the North Island on the same day. Group one placed as a juvenile, the three-year-old Waitak became the 10th stakes winner by Proisir, which stands at Rich Hill Stud at Matamata.
Proisir has been a headlining stallion in his home country, also siring a group one winning double last month when Pier won the New Zealand Two Thousand Guineas and Legarto won the One Thousand Guineas.
For good measure, at a similar time, NZ-bred Proisir mare Whanga Wonder won the Midway Handicap, a six-year-old mare trained at Wyong by Kim Waugh.
