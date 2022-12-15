The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Australian power bills soar by up to 30 per cent

By Christopher Hindmarsh
December 15 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW and Queensland governments are setting a price ceiling for coal used for electricity generation at $125. Photo: Shutterstock

Market moves were choppy last Friday following the release of US Producer Price Index (PPI) figures, and investor apprehension was evident as equities lowered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.