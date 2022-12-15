Market moves were choppy last Friday following the release of US Producer Price Index (PPI) figures, and investor apprehension was evident as equities lowered.
The US Core PPI number, excluding food and energy, came in at 0.4 per cent month-on-month, which was much higher than the 0.2pc expected.
This highlights the risk that while inflation is starting to ease, it may not ease as quickly as markets expect.
In response to the higher-than-expected PPI figures, the S&P500 fell by 0.7pc on Friday and was down 3.4pc for the week.
The NASDAQ also shared a similar trend, down by 4pc on the week.
The US 10-year yield rose 9.6bps to 3.58pc, and the two-year was up by 3.4bps to 4.34pc.
The current pricing for Terminal Federal Funds edged slightly higher to 4.96pc by mid-2023 from 4.95pc, and pricing for cuts eased very slightly, from 46bps to 43bps worth of cuts in the second half of 2023.
Another main news headline worth highlighting is from China's credit and money supply data for November.
These show CNY bank loans expanding by a less than expected 1210bn, compared to 1350bn consensus, with weak household demand.
Bank loan growth is down to 11pc in the last year from 11.1pc, and Aggregate Financing to 10pc from 10.3pc, marking a return to a 15-year low last seen in 2021.
While annual M2 money supply growth jumped to 12.4pc from 11.8pc, this most likely reflects households parking cash in savings accounts that would otherwise have gone to finance mortgage payments on house purchases.
In Australia, the federal government introduced its Energy Price Relief Plan on Friday to tackle the high energy price issue.
As part of the plan, the government is proposing to provide $1.5 billion in commonwealth funding to reduce energy bills for vulnerable households and temporarily cap domestic gas at $12 a gigajoule, which is a large step down compared to the average price this year of $41 a gigajoule.
In addition, the NSW and Queensland governments are setting a price ceiling for coal used for electricity generation at $125.
Note that household power bills have risen by 20-30pc in many parts of Australia, and the government's October budget had forecast them to rise another 56pc over the next two years.
