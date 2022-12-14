It feels like this has been communicated quite often lately; however, yet again harvest is proving to be more challenging and stressful than the last with inclement weather, bogged machinery, another late maturing crop, a tight labour market and declining road conditions all making the task at hand that bit more challenging.
Of course, we never expect to get a clean run at it, and if the job was smooth sailing and easy all the time, well, everyone would be doing it, right?
Needless to say, any progress is good progress and leading up until Christmas, the forecast appears conducive for the harvest pace to increase rapidly.
Although still not getting hot like we are accustomed to this time of year, consistent days in the mid to high 20s are sure to be well received.
Overall, the harvest pace this year is dragging its heels behind that of the last five years quite considerably.
Calling Australian harvest around 50 per cent completed across all winter commodities and NSW marginally lower.
At the same time last year, we were approximately 75pc completed nationally, and NSW, 65pc completed. In 2020 NSW harvest was closer to 85pc completed, and nationally just over 90pc completed.
One of the better news stories this harvest is one that has all participants left scratching their heads, and that's the surprisingly good quality we have hitting the bins.
Three months ago, the strong commonly held consensus was that we were looking at a harvest dominated by low-quality stockfeed wheat or Australian Standard White at best.
As it stands today, approximately 50pc of the harvested crop in NSW has been graded as Australian Premium White or higher, with a further 20-30pc graded either Australian Utility Hard 2, Australian General Purpose 1 or Australian Standard White 1.
Even the wildest of punters wouldn't have tipped that leading into harvest.
Furthermore, the canola delivered into the system has, for the most part, tested well above average oils and weighing in the high 60 kilograms a hectolitre.
This is the first year in my time that I have seen test weights above 70kg/hl, which is nothing short of incredible.
And lastly, malt barley, safe to say that leading into harvest with prices around $550 delivered local depot, most maltsters and traders alike were caught by surprise at the volume of malt hitting the bins.
This is sure to leave many growers scratching their heads as to how and why, but sometimes it's also just as good to sit back and say thank you, which I've no doubt those fortunate enough to get harvesting early most certainly did!
On the local marketing front, it seems that the domestic consumer has also been caught on the back foot with the better-quality grain harvested.
It might take some time; however, the way the quality profile is shaping up, one would assume these consumers will have to start looking at paying Australian Standard White or better equivalent prices for wheat rather than the cheaper Stockfeed wheat 1 they are accustomed to.
In track markets, there is most certainly some optimism around prices, with the lower grades catching a handy bid and firming as exporters look to cover in the cheaper grades to fill boats in the near term.
As always, wishing everyone a safe and prosperous harvest period, Merry Christmas and all the health and happiness for the new year.
