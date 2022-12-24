British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli is famous for having said that while what we anticipate seldom occurs, what we least expect generally happens.
No place demonstrates this better than a garden.
I never imagined, for example, that my herbaceous peonies would produce more than two or three flowers, our granite soil being too shallow and acidic for plants that demand deep, fertile, alkaline loam.
But I couldn't resist their luscious blooms so I kept them going with lime and manure and behold, this year they repaid me in spades.
Semi double Coral charm, pure white Duchesse de Nemours and most prolific of all, dark pink Sarah Bernhardt kept opening for three weeks and for once I actually had flowers to give away.
Another surprise was my Vietnamese mint (Persicaria odorata), see The Land, 10.02.2022). Being a tropical plant I assumed it would turn up its toes at winter's first icy blast, so I took half a dozen cuttings before putting the pot outside but under cover, and forgot about it.
You can imagine my amazement last week when I noticed a few pungent leaves peeping shyly through a pot of fast fading pansies: sure enough my little plant had come through intact and is now flourishing in a sunny spot near the laundry door.
Several plants that I had long given up hope of blooming are now flowering.
Pittosporum tobira from China and Japan is a large shrub (to 10 metres) that can be pruned into a hedge, with leathery leaves and - if you're lucky - clusters of heavily fragrant flowers in early summer.
Mine sulked in a large urn for ten years until this week, when as if by magic numerous clusters of sweetly smelling flowers appeared and, even better, new shoots.
Acanthus spinosus is another shy bloomer, unlike its assertive relative our old friend the oyster plant, A. mollis.
A. spinosus has finely serrated leaves, far less prone to collapse in hot weather than those of A. mollis. It has slightly shorter flower stalks bearing paler, more silvery flowers.
Like all acanthus, it strikes easily from root cuttings and once established you can't lose it, but I think it might prefer a sunnier spot to the shady corner I tucked it into.
Caryopteris x clandonensis Lisaura is normally grown for its foliage which is a lovely matt gold. Its small, fluffy blue flowers are pollinated by butterflies and bumblebees and are worth waiting for, complementing the gold leaves perfectly.
Years ago, desperate to hide our garage wall, I planted two climbers, the self- clinging Boston ivy (Parthenocissus tricuspidata) and Virginia creeper (P. quinquefolia) which ascends by attaching small tendrils to the nearest support, in this case several weldmesh panels.
Talk about slow, I thought they'd never grow. But they've finally taken off and the wall is a beautiful curtain of green.
Disraeli's prediction isn't always positive: my fig tree rarely bears, and my 10-year-old loquat has never even flowered.
But gardeners wouldn't be gardeners if we didn't live in hope.
Happy gardening and happy Christmas.
