IN a year of uncertainty for many farmers one sure thing is the Christmas cake baking in the oven but after a year of high cattle prices celebrating the festive season really is the icing on the cake for Jasmine Green.
The Greens run Limousin stud, Summit Livestock, and Mrs Green said it had been a positive year for them.
"It's been a really good year - cattle prices have been really strong and there's been a lot of interest in bulls and females this year which has been fantastic," she said.
Celebrating Christmas will be that much sweeter this year for the Greens who won't be travelling too far due to livestock to look after on the farm, but will be spending time with their family.
"After COVID it's nice to be able to catch up with family and friends again," she said.
In 2023 Mrs Green said they will also be celebrating 50 years of Limousin in Australia, so will be busy preparing their cattle.
"We will have a few cattle that we'll take out on the show circuit to help support the 50 years which will be fun," she said.
"We sell a few cattle throughout the year as well so it's a really good way to market those."
Out of the paddock Mrs Green is a member of the Uranquinty CWA evening branch and said her highlight of the year was an event called Sconversation, focused on rural mental health.
"The CWA is very well known for their tea and scones but the beauty of what that enables you to do is to have those conversations and engage with people which is a really important part of being able to address some of those issues," she said.
"It was also a really good way to celebrate the 100 years of the CWA in NSW."
She joined the CWA with a friend after her son, Arthur, now 2, was born and said it had been a great way get support with not many mothers groups in the area.
"It was really good to have that support network for me with having such a young baby and being away from family," she said.
"Having those ladies take an interest in what was going on and drop in and make sure we were doing okay. It's that community spirit which is what the CWA is all about - supporting other rural women."
Her Christmas cake was made from a Queensland CWA recipe, with Arthur as her apprentice.
"We're still working on trying to keep things in the bowl - he gets a little over excited trying to stir things but he's definitely getting a lot more involved and showing a keen interest," he said.
"He really enjoys it all - we're very fortunate to have the ability to grow up in a rural area and on the farm, so feeding the poddy calf and feeding the cows he really enjoys."
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
