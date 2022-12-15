Central Tablelands gem Hillcrest made just over $4 million at auction today.
A three-day online auction was held for the historic property across 240 hectares (593 acres) at Canowindra, about 60km south-west of Orange in NSW.
It is a well-known property with its four-bedroom homestead built circa 1870.
Hillcrest sold for $4,025,000 to realise $6788 per acre.
The property has been well and truly upgraded since those early days with a heated indoor 20 metre lap pool and an aircraft hanger with landing strips.
Agents from Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Co. said Hillcrest offered "some of the most sought after country in NSW".
Located 15km east of Canowindra, Hillcrest is a mix of old and new.
The well established park-like gardens, stables and round yard are also a feature.
Then there is the pool, a tennis court, gym, in-ground spa and luxury living.
At its heart is its grazing credentials with a two-stand shearing shed, sheep and cattle yards.
A separate cottage is located on the property suitable for extra accommodation or office.
Town water is on tap as well as ample rain water storage.
There is shedding and storage for machinery, hay and grain.
Hillcrest is held in three freehold titles and is subdivided into 17 main paddocks.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
