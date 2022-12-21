COLD weather has pushed the cherry season later this year but timing was perfect for growers with heavy rainfall not affecting trees as much as it could have.
For Jeff and Bridget Sell, Stony Creek Orchards Young, picking started almost three weeks late but after a horror season last year it has not been too much of an issue.
"The cold saved us due to all the rain we had - if we had been in this spot now and had all that rain we probably would have been worse than last year," Bridget said.
"We wouldn't have picked anything."
While they did lose some younger trees to the rain, the cold weather meant cherries were still green.
"What has cost us in killing trees it's helped in the other aspect of fruit growing better," Jeff said.
Picking started early December and Jeff said they grow 15 varieties of cherries and were hoping to pick about 150 tonnes at seasons end, much more than the 60t last year.
"I'm really happy with the crop," Jeff said.
"I just want to be picking it - it's been slow going."
While some other cherry growing areas, particularly in Victoria, were heavily affected by the rain labour has been one thing Bridget said they have not had to worry about this year.
Meanwhile, NSW Farmers horticulture chair Guy Gaeta said other areas in the state were in a similar boat with cold temperatures pushing picking later.
On his own orchard at Orange Mr Gaeta started picking last week but a cold front expected was going to further delay things with his main varieties not expected to be after Christmas.
"It's really trying - the fruit is nice but it's not ready."
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
