"Australia is playing catch-up on global standards for waste management. State-of-the-art power production from waste technology is one of many recycling and recovery technologies we're proposing to correct the situation. Most industrial facilities of this nature lend themselves to development outside cities where there is the infrastructure, land and transport links in place to do so, but they are safe no matter where they are built. Rigorous studies by independent experts have confirmed our proposal upholds environmental and community health, and this will be validated by the NSW government as part of their own independent review process.