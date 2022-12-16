Tarago district landholders are distraught with the possibility of an industrial incinerator being built in their close neighbourhood.
The concern over the proposed development by waste management company Veolia Environmental Services to build an incinerator designed to burn up to 380,000 tonnes of Sydney's waste annually has caused the following response from the company.
A spokesperson for Veolia said:
"Australia is playing catch-up on global standards for waste management. State-of-the-art power production from waste technology is one of many recycling and recovery technologies we're proposing to correct the situation. Most industrial facilities of this nature lend themselves to development outside cities where there is the infrastructure, land and transport links in place to do so, but they are safe no matter where they are built. Rigorous studies by independent experts have confirmed our proposal upholds environmental and community health, and this will be validated by the NSW government as part of their own independent review process.
"At the site where our project is proposed, for almost two decades Veolia has been remediating a polluted mine into a highly sustainable eco precinct for the betterment of people and the planet. We would not propose something if it was not safe to do so."
By way of background:
