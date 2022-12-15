Truck driver charged with killing herd of goats

A South Australian truck driver has been charged over allegedly fatally striking more than 80 goats.
Police will allege a truck driver was travelling east on the Kamilaroi Highway - between Bourke and Brewarrina - on the evening of December 7 when he allegedly drove through a road closure sign and into floodwaters.
The 51-year-old male driver contacted emergency services after the vehicle became stuck and he was taken to Bourke Hospital for assessment.
Officers from Central North Police District were then notified of 78 deceased goats along a two-kilometre stretch of the Kamilaroi Highway on December 8.
A further eight goats were found seriously injured and had to be euthanised.
Following inquiries, investigators attended Dubbo Hospital and spoke with a 51-year-old man on December 15.
He was issued a Court Attendance Notice for disregard barrier regulating traffic by passing in vehicle, commit an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal, and driver of vehicle injuring animal fail to alleviate pain.
The South Australian man is due to appear in Bourke Local Court on Thursday, February 23 next year.
