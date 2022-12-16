The Land
Softer trend wraps up a buoyant year for cattle at Grafton store sale

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated December 16 2022 - 3:31pm, first published 11:00am
Buyer Geoff Brown with Kim McKenna and Peter Lake, PK Rural, from Gilletts Ridge, paid $1349.79 for this pen of Charolais/Droughtmaster steers, 195kg, for 692.2c/kg.

The final store sale for the year at Grafton on Thursday, with 895 head - the last event hosted by combined agents - continued the softer trend of selling.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

