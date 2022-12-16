The final store sale for the year at Grafton on Thursday, with 895 head - the last event hosted by combined agents - continued the softer trend of selling.
Steers 200 kilograms to 300kg made up the largest portion of the draft, 138 head, to average 509.4 cents a kilogram or $1242.05 (577.6c/kg or $1386.79 last sale three weeks earlier) and reached a top price in that category of 670.2c/kg and $1596.18 (754.2c/kg and $1949.90 last sale).
A much smaller offering of bullocks, only 14 head, averaged 316.3c/kg or $1776.76 (363.6c/kg or $1717.74 last sale). The top price of 350.2c/kg and $2017.82 compared with 488.2c/kg and $2771.82 last sale. Heifers 200-300kg averaged 466.5c/kg or $1083.73 (522.2c/kg or $1252.19 last sale).
Ironically the highest price paid for steers went to big Hereford bullocks which sold to disinterested processors for less than cow money or 298.2c/kg for 676.7c/kg to make $2017.82.
Cows, which sold down first in this current price correction, maintained their value averaging 295.9c/kg or $1301.79 (296.6c/kg or $1243.84 last sale).
Cows with calves sold live-weight improved slightly, averaging $2592.11 compared to $2163.18 last sale but the top price was back $2900 compared to $3350 in late November.
Angus weaner steers from Doug Salkeld, 188kg, made 715.2c/kg or $1344.57.
Milk tooth Angus steers 335kg from Rick Matthews, Chambigne, made 488.2c/kg or $1635.47 going to a newly purchased farm on Carrs Peninsula.
Santa Gertrudis steers 222.5kg from Bob Marsh, south Grafton, sold to Tristan Farrow for 670.2c/kg or $1491.20.
The Muldoon family, Blaxlands Creek, sold Angus cross 242.5kg for 535.2c/kg or $1297.86
CQ Pastoral of Baryulgil, managed by Mal and Kylie Lloyd, was selected as the 'vendor of the week' for their sizable offering of 127 head which topped at 635.2c/kg for Sara Park blood Angus-cross steers, 236.3kg, making $1,500.66.
The best of the CQ heifers were Angus-cross, 568.2c/kg at 171.8kg or $976.27.
The sale was conducted by Farrell and McCrohon with Donovan Livestock and Property. On January 13 the first single-agency-only sale will be held by DLP.
