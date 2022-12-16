The Land
Home/News

Queensland's Kate Strong and Claire Harris bring their bold line dancing dream to life

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
December 17 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Strong and Claire Harris have just finished touring Australia teaching line dancing. Photo: Jackson Madders

Following a difficult few years, two young women have hit the road and shared their love of line dancing with rural communities around Australia and, in the process, raised $38,250 for charity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.