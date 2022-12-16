Following a difficult few years, two young women have hit the road and shared their love of line dancing with rural communities around Australia and, in the process, raised $38,250 for charity.
Kate Strong, Clifton, Queensland, and Claire Harris, Brisbane, Queensland, travelled 46,000 kilometres in a little less than nine months teaching line dancing to people in more than 70 locations.
The pair met and became friends at a line dancing class in Toowoomba in 2018, and it was at that very first meeting they floated the idea of line dancing their way around Australia.
"We can't remember which one suggested it, but it was just a pipe dream back then," Claire said.
"We realised it had been such a tough couple of years for everyone with COVID-19, so people needed a reason to smile more than ever.
"To our knowledge, no one has become homeless boot scooters and travelled around Australia for the year."
The pair were in jobs they loved but handed in their resignations and took the plunge regardless, realising they likely wouldn't get another crack at an adventure like this later in life.
"We decided to make a go of it, bring a fun night to different towns with something a little bit different but with something everyone can do," Claire said.
The launch party was held in Toowoomba on March 5, and in the months that followed, they visited between five and 15 locations in each state, culminating in 75 events until December 1.
The locations beyond Darwin were based purely on local requests, as news travelled and their tour, named Hoedowns For Country Towns, gained a following.
"The feedback from people has been excellent, and that's been the highlight for us," Claire said.
"Because it is a bizarre idea and hasn't been done before, we weren't sure if people would like it.
"The trip started with us cold calling local councils explaining what we were doing, then we were lucky that people began to find out about us and from there, councils, schools and pubs contacted us asking us to come to their town."
We wanted people to turn up, enjoy themselves and debunk a few myths about line dancing.- Claire Harris
The pair chose a charity to support in every state they visited - each with a rural focus.
In Queensland, they raised money for Aussie Helpers, Cottages 4 Country Care in South Australia, Variety in the Northern Territory, Blue Tree Project in Western Australia, Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Foundation in Victoria, RAW in Tasmania, and Sober In The Country in NSW.
"There was either a per person fee at the door or a lump sum charge to a committee, group or council who would put on the event for the community at each of our events," Kate said.
"All the money raised each night helped cover our basic running costs - food, fuel and accommodation - and then the remainder would go to the charity."
Kate said there were so many highlights throughout the trip.
"It is difficult to choose one moment in particular - between the incredible events we held and meeting amazing people across the country," she said.
"It has been such an amazing trip. I always go back to our launch party and first event, we knew we were doing it, and we were committed.
"We were up there doing the Nutbush, and I had this moment when it dawned on me. I thought, 'holy hell, this is actually happening'."
Claire said it was fantastic seeing other people enjoy line dancing as much as they do.
"We wanted people to turn up, enjoy themselves and debunk a few myths about line dancing; you don't have to be 75 years or older with knitting as your number one hobby to enjoy line dancing," she said.
"You can line dance to any type of music, with any tempo, you can be any age; it really is something that can bring people together from all walks of life.
"We just wanted to provide an opportunity for people to come together and talk with people they hadn't seen for a while, or have a night off from their trials and tribulations, have a bit of fun - that has been what has made it all worth it."
The pair were thankful for the support they were given from rural people throughout their tour.
"Thank you to everyone who supported us; so many people offered us beds, cooked us meals, gathered people for the events, and organised raffle prizes," Claire said.
"We would have gone insane without the support from people we did and did not know across Australia, and the trip would not have been nearly as successful."
