The Punter is always wary of doubling up on investments when the price has dropped significantly below the price he paid.
The temptation is to think that if it was worth buying at a certain amount, then it is a real bargain at half that price. Sometimes yes.
More often than not, no - there is usually a good reason why everyone else has decided it was never worth that amount in the first place.
However, the Punter can find no reason why insecticide hopeful Bio-Gene Technology (ASX code BGT) has been one of his big disappointments this year.
True, BASF, the German multinational chemical giant, pulled out of a partnership agreement with Bio-Gene in May, saying the deal no longer fitted with its strategy.
However, Bio-Gene's other partners have stuck with it, including the Grains Research and Development Corporation.
Progress has been slow but steady.
Bio-Gene has successfully scaled-up pilot production of its leading compound, Flavocide, from a 5 kilogram batch to 100kg and expects to appoint an Indian company next year to manufacture Flavocide on a commercial scale.
Flavocide has been shown to be effective against a number of insecticide-resistant pests in stored grain.
At the end of September, BGT still had enough in the bank to carry on spending at its current rate for more than a year.
Moreover, it is already receiving licence payments for three years from the US company Clarke Mosquito Control, while Clarke goes through the lengthy process of getting approvals to use Flavocide against malarial mozzies in North, South and Central America.
If it gets the big tick, Bio-Gene will start receiving royalties.
Wishing himself and his readers a Merry Christmas, the Punter has bought himself a risky gift.
He has more than doubled his BGT investment, buying 15,000 BGT at 11c.
