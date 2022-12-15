The Land
Home/News

The task of getting the Newell Highway open between Forbes and West Wyalong

Updated December 16 2022 - 9:56am, first published 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's estimated 6000 tonnes of asphalt will be needed before the Newell Highway can open to traffic south of Forbes again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.