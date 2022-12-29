It's been a huge year in NSW.
Floods have dominated headlines for large parts of the year but there's been plenty more happening over the past 12 months.
The team at The Land have chased the big stories in Agriculture but now that the year is coming to an end, it gives us time to reflect on the past 12 months.
So, we have dug up what stories really resonated with our readers.
Below are the most read stories on The Land for 2022.
A house lawn and its lovingly-tended garden, on an island in the murky flood waters at Tatham via Casino, has been churned to a pigsty by a mob of cattle, saved from certain drowning during the extreme flooding this week.
The former home of the Cattle King Sir Sidney Kidman has gone up in flames at Kapunda High School, South Australia, where it has stood for approximately 100 years.
Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest has bought the well known Balfour Downs Station in the Pilbara for more than $32 million.
Fellow stud Merino breeders formed a guard of honour as pall bearers carried the casket bearing John Williams from the church in Crookwell after an emotional funeral service.
In his Memorial address, Wal Merriman, Merryville, Boorowa, 'friend and foe' as he described his relationship with John recalled his second trip to the Sydney Sheep Show in 1968 when the Merryville stud won the Stonehaven Cup that year.
Lying on the ground with eight fractured vertebrae, a fractured skull, shoulder and ribs, a punctured lung, and a smashed nose, cheekbone and eye socket, farmer Alex Ballhausen reached for his mobile phone to call for help.
There was no signal.
It was at that point he thought if he didn't crawl 20 metres to his ute and drive to get help, he might die.
Warnings of the massive threat to agriculture looming in the form of a biosecurity breach were issued loud and clear at a major beef industry conference held in Darwin this week.
President of the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association David Connolly said 'the stuff of nightmares' was knocking on northern Australia's door and if it made its way in it would 'not just be an issue for those in beef or rural areas but one of national significance'.
A 233 hectare farm offered as a rural getaway near Gundagai in NSW has sold weeks before auction.
Two Sydney businessmen, who are also brothers, bought the 550 acre grazing property for above the listed price of $2.2 million.
Debt-laden China based textile group Shandong Ruyi has sold its majority stake in the Cubbie Station, Australia's biggest cotton grower.
Changes to the state's firearm regulations have left some primary producers feeling helpless in the war on feral animals.
In late 2020, a ban was placed on most category D firearms, limiting licence holders to only seven eligible weapons, six of which have not been manufactured in Australia for several decades.
Under the state's gun laws, category D weapons include self-loading centre-fire rifles, self-loading rimfire rifles with a magazine capacity of more than 10 rounds, self-loading shotguns, pump action shotguns and lever action shotguns with a magazine capacity of more than five rounds, as well as any firearm to which a category C licence applies.
What happens when you have recycled timber, an old motorbike and a dam full of water? You build your own boat.
That's what George Smith from Scarsdale Station, east of Broken Hill did when the lake on his property filled after a deluge of rain.
