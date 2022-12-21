While the breeding season is coming to a close, studs and agistment operations are gearing toward next year's auctions, with their stables now filled with young stock bound for an Inglis or Magic Millions yearling sale, which kick off in January.
Yearling sale season is an annual cycle of the Thoroughbred industry, a time which piques the interest of Jess Hood - an integral link in the long-established Arrowfield Stud.
"Of a year on the stud, I like the yearling season best," Jess said.
"You see the horses grow up from conception to newborn foals that develop into weanlings and eventually yearlings which go through the sale ring - and also you meet with people you only see at sale time."
Taking a position as yearling manager at Arrowfield in 1999, Jess said the Scone district property has about 200 yearlings to sell during the sales period, which runs through to June.
Jess' passion for horses was initiated when growing up at Edenhope, a town on the Victorian and South Australian border.
While an Edenhope Pony Club graduate, Jess had early experience attending country race meetings when accompanying her Dad, Richard Hood, who raced a few horses in partnership.
Jess is still a regular rider and can be seen around local polo cross fields on her Australian Stock Horse, even though she stresses, "I am not very good at it".
She was also a graduate of the noted Marcus Oldham College in Victoria before landing at Baramul Stud in the Widden Valley in the early 1990s before developing into a yearling manager.
Fast-forward to 2023, and Jess' responsibilities at Arrowfield include a yearling sales team of 25 people.
"Mornings working with yearlings usually start at 6am," she said.
But Jess admitted these days she waits until the yearlings get a bit quieter and used to the early-morning turn-out into yards before she joins the leading crew.
"When leading and handling the yearlings, you get to know what they are like before we go to the sales," she said.
Part of Jess' responsibilities include organising and employing, if need be, staff during yearling times.
"I like to encourage our staff to become the best leaders they can be," she said.
"Each yearling has a unique personality, so it is important to learn which staff personalities complement each horse to ensure the best parades at the sales.
"It is important to make everything run smoothly, particularly on the busy times before the sale actually starts; it really makes life easier for us."
Jess said she tries not to employ any casual staff for sales preparation.
"While I think they (casual sale staff) definitely have their purpose, being a large farm, we (Arrowfield) would have enough people employed that we can take to the sales," she said.
"I believe if you have prepared the yearlings and put in the hard yards, you should see the results at the sales and see those horses sold as a reward.
"Also, clients at the sales love talking to the staff about the horses' personalities that they get to know well from the time working with them during their preparation."
A favourite horse for Jess was Arrowfield born and now deceased Not A Single Doubt, which developed into an outstanding sire of more than 75 stakes winners.
"I prepared Not A Single Doubt, so I have a real soft spot for him, and then I watched him through his stud career here," she said.
"Of the stallions now, I have a bit of a soft spot for Showtime and his dam Flidais - she has been around the farm for a long time.
"I love Miss Finland too (2006 Golden Slipper winner) - I prepared her also, as well as the horses out of the Don't Stop Talking family.
"I like the way Arrowfield has relations back to the grand-dams and great grand-dams in some cases - like Don't Stop Talking, Flidais, and Miss Finland; they are all good running winning families."
Jess believes the Thoroughbred industry is a good avenue for employment. She said that working on a stud is a lot of fun, and you meet people from all over Australia and all around the world.
"If you genuinely love horses, come along and join the crew," she said.
"It is a great career path and we will teach you different aspects of the farm."
Happy Christmas to you all!
For more information, visit arrowfield.com.au/employment
