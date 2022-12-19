A recent return to Thailand for Brahman cattle judge Glen Pfeffer proved the country's keen interest in this tropical breed is behind the rapid genetic gain now seen in breeding stock.
Mr Pfeffer, manager of pioneering Bos indicus stud Mogul Brahmans at Yorklea via Casino, previously visited Thailand as a show judge in 2006, a year after the stud exported a Red Brahman bull by US Sire Mr Fontenot 125 to the Asian country.
"In that 16 years there has been a vast improvement in quality," he reported.
"They have increased their genetic pool with a lot of cattle and semen particularly from the US along with Australia."
In the past,Thai animals carried a different style - of a tall, leggy type with huge ears.
"They were all about the ears back then," said Mr Pfeffer.
"Now they have gone back to a traditional style, more Aussie types with moderate-length ears.
"They are now very similar to the Australian style of Brahman.
"The grand champion female and grand junior heifer was one I would have been happy to have in my herd."
Mr Pfeffer returned to the show grounds of Kamphaeng Saen district university, just west of Bangkok, where 180 red and grey Brahman cattle fell under the judge's gaze, 120 of them heifers and cows.
"The emphasis in Thailand is on breeding females, not bulls, said Mr Pfeffer. "That's because everybody can artificially inseminate. The country has a very good agricultural teaching system.
"It was amazing to see, among the trade sites at the show, the huge number of bulls available through the AI centres."
Mr Pfeffer, who first judged Brahman cattle in 1984 at the Kyogle Show, said Thai research into cattle, particularly weight gain, was reflected in the show ring.
"If there was one criticism it would be that their females are far too fat at an early age, with huge briskets and I blame the use of copra meal as a supplement which is too high in protein.
"However I was impressed with the Red Brahman, particularly their purity. They had beautiful soft heads.
"Poll genetics are just coming in."
Other cattle on show at Kamphaeng Saen included water buffalo, Holstein and their own version of Droughtmaster that the Thais breeders call Beef Master.
Commercial cross breeding takes place with Charolais used as a terminal sire over a crossbred females with genetics from Brahman and one of the four native breeds, which can also trace themselves back to Bos indicus.
"They look a little like Charbray," Mr Pfeffer said.
Beef is readily included on the menu, with recognisable cuts like T-bone, rump and prime fillet but they are all sliced quite thin.
"I think it's because people can't afford to pay for a lot of beef," said Mr Pfeffer.
While there remains a wet market trade, chilled boxed beef is also becoming available and with that come export opportunities over the border into China.
"That is driving investment," says Mr Pfeffer.
"There are some very big producers and there are a lot who simply graze their animals on the levees around their rice paddies."
The tropical climate encourages forage most suited to Bos indicus, including Pangola and para grass which grows all across Australia's north.
Grazing Leucana is common and some of it is cut for silage.
"The Thais wouldn't have a beef industry," insists Mr Pfeffer, "Without the Brahman."
Read more: Mammoth task to re-open Newell Highway.
Read more: Truck Driver charged with goat slaughter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.