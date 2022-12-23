The Land
Home/News

Corowa Distilling Co champions local farmers

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
December 24 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dean Druce, founder of Corowa Distilling Co. Photo: Supplied

A SINGLE dollar does not sound like it would get you very far but for Dean Druce that one coin has turned into a successful distillery with royal connections.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.