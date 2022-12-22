You all know the feeling.
Your thongs have been flipped and you have made you first step onto the beach.
The hot sand squelches through your toes, until the stinging sensation of the broiling sand makes you step gingerly to reach the cooling edge of the sea.
The waves wrap slowly around your (white?) angles before you take the first cooling plunge.
After an early start, you have driven most of the day to reach your beach side holiday destination in your car full of kids and loaded with all of the necessary holiday accoutrements.
Now you can sit back and enjoy the sybaritic pleasures of sun, surf, sand, sleeping and ... sex for the next couple of weeks.
And reading. Lots of books and beers and perhaps a few days at the cricket, because a summer in NSW is not summer without the tribal expedition to the beach. It is a time for relaxation and catching up with family and friends.
Sitting on the beach is also an opportunity to admire the passing parade of well dressed (or barely dressed) bodies.
For there is nothing blokes like more than admiring an attractive body which was noted by my bride a couple of weeks ago when we had an early trip to the beach.
She watched me admiring some young women as they walked past and wondered why blokes don't whistle like they did when she was younger.
"Why don't boys whistle anymore?" she asked.
To which I could only and very sadly reply - "because we are now afraid of being accused of assault!"
Such is the result of the present preoccupation with 'political correctness', women can no longer be admired directly for their beauty.
It is a very sad indictment on our society, where a minority are succeeding in forcing their shallow prejudices on the wider population.
"Do gooders", they may be called, those with their own agenda's and without cause to consider the feelings of others.
They are caught out in time-wasting debates about matters which many consider inconsequential such as the push to re-naming the reference to 'Christmas', or the drive to rewrite our past.
There are many more pressing issues - the homeless, the huge and growing suicide rate, people hit by floods, fire and drought, the need for more teachers and health care in the bush - that need genuine attention.
'Wowsers' the great artist Norman Lindsay called them - pursed lipped and sallow faced and denying society the sensual pleasures of life - but political correctness has gone too far and is creating a nation of epigenetic wusses.
Free from cant, the beach must be the most 'democratic' place in this world of worrying social and political leanings. Under your umbrella, it doesn't matter whether the family near you have great material wealth or are on the breadline - everyone is equal when exposed in their swimmers.
For every bush kid, their mother and father, grandmother and grandfather, the trip to the beach is a 'right of passage', where no one is judged for who they are or what their thoughts might be.
After a very trying year I wish you all a happy time at the beach. Stay safe and above all, be kind to each other.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
