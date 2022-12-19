The Land
Dungowan crossbred steers top at $1990

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
December 19 2022 - 11:00am
Tamworth Nutrien agents Tim Hollis, Stuart McKechnie and Brad Sadler, with a pen of Angus steers offered by the McDonald family, Bendemeer, that sold for $1800.

Demand was strong for quality cattle at Tamworth's store sale, with steers topping at $1990 and pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows selling to $2600.

Local News

