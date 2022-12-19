The cows with older calves at foot saw a range of $2350 to $3800, with the top of the range being high quality Angus cows four to six years with very good Angus calves at foot. There were 56 pairs offered, with an average weight of 468kg, that made an average of 646c/kg and sold for a $3018 average. Eighteen PTIC Angus cows sold from $2520 to $2600, and averaged $2560, with an average bodyweight of 565kg.