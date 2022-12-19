Demand was strong for quality cattle at Tamworth's store sale, with steers topping at $1990 and pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows selling to $2600.
Agents and vendors were quoting price increases of $100 a head more than the early December sale with 1200 cattle penned for the last sale of the year.
Demand was high throughout, with the markets and prices showing little correlation with what has been seen at recent prime markets.
The market reporting service stated prices were comparatively dearer on an estimated cents per kilogram basis.
John Rodd, Ian Morgan Livestock was pleased with the progress of the steer section of the sale and said it was a better result than expected.
Lachlan Mack, Elders Ltd, said there were no large runs of cattle, but there was plenty of quality on offer.
In the yearling steer section, 383 head were offered and averaged 303 kilograms, with a cents-a-kilo price average of 542.8. The yearlings sold for an average of $1630 a head and ranged in price from $1600 to $1870/head.
Lightweight weaner steers sold from $960 to $1100 per head while medium weights to 280 kg realised $1180 to $1710. There were 260 weaner steers offered, which averaged $1483 with an average weight of 240kg and a cent/kg average of 621.
A and J Hann, Dungowan sold the top-priced pen with crossbred steers that made $1990. The Davidson family, Loomberah, sold a pen of Hereford steers that made $1900.
The Kenniff family, Winton, sold a pen of Blonde D'Aquitaine steers that made $1800, while the McDonald family, Bendemeer, sold several pens of steers that ranged in price from $1685 to $1810. The cattle offered included Angus-cross, European-cross and Angus.
Medium-weight weaner heifers sold from $1020 to $1540, with 181 offered, with an average weight of 233kg. The heifers averaged 579c/kg and returned an average of $1343/head.
Heavier weights reached $1540. Yearling steers under 400kg sold from $1120 to a market top of $1990. Lightweight yearling heifers sold from $970 to $1710, with heavier weights from $1180 to $1900.
The quality of the young cattle was very mixed. There were few high-quality yearlings. There were some very good weaners and some excellent cows and calves with several lines of first-calf cows.
Cows with very young calves at foot sold from $2000 to $3425, with the top being 1st calvers. Agents penned 67 that averaged $2591/head, with an average body weight of 431kg.
The cows with older calves at foot saw a range of $2350 to $3800, with the top of the range being high quality Angus cows four to six years with very good Angus calves at foot. There were 56 pairs offered, with an average weight of 468kg, that made an average of 646c/kg and sold for a $3018 average. Eighteen PTIC Angus cows sold from $2520 to $2600, and averaged $2560, with an average bodyweight of 565kg.
A large gallery of buyers and onlookers in attendance with the buying strength from Dubbo, Coonabarabran and Narrabri in the west and Inverell and Walcha in the north, along with good local support.
