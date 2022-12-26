The epigram for this masthead - Nations may battle and the world rock with revolution but the land will care for him who cares for it - says it all.
The land is the basis of our lives.
We walk upon it every day.
We drive over it, plough it and sow crops and pastures.
We concrete over it, dig holes into it, make great plans about exploiting it for short-term gain.
It gets flooded, has been burnt and it blows away in droughts.
Without land, we would not exist.
But do we understand land, or better still, appreciate it?
Those are not easy questions to answer nor should it be thought that all landholders are indifferent to their land - it is after all, the base of their income and lifestyle.
It does seem, however, that when societies over-reach to accumulate great wealth, the current values put on land are beyond reason.
So in attempt to make some sense of high land prices, seemingly beyond an agricultural return and the clamour for houses sending values 'through the roof', I thought to add to the discussion by referring to three books which are in my library - two I own, one is borrowed from a dear friend.
Two were published in the US, one in Australia.
Two were written by men, one by a woman.
They have one common theme - land.
In 1946, Elyne Mitchell published Soil and Civilisation, written from the family property near Corryong..
Mrs Mitchell is better known for her series of books for young readers based around the life and adventures of a silver Brumby and inspired by real events which occurred in the spectacularly beautiful Victorian Alps.
She had already published Australia's Alps and Speak to the Earth, describing the natural beauty of the Australian bush but in Soils and Civilisation, Mrs Mitchell took another step to warn of the dangers Australian farmers were exposed to due 'the plundering of the land'.
Long before the rise of 'regenerative agriculture', Landcare and the myriad of volunteer organisations bent of restoring the land, Mrs Mitchell had identified the problem and wrote of the need for balance between plant and animal life for the future prosperity of mankind.
She had been devastated by the amount of soil erosion and so wrote ... "But really to rebuild the living soil of Australia requires a national awakening of vital awareness - an extension of consciousness so that all, city dwellers and countrymen, deeply know the land to be part of the entity, body and soul, that is each individual."
Louis Bromfield had a wide following in the US through his fame as an author of fiction and connection with Hollywood.
So when he set up his 'model farm' in Ohio in 1939, he attracted a lot of attention from farmers and scientists, for his work as an early proponent of sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation.
He was prevailed upon to write the story of Malabar Farm, which he called Out Of The Earth (published 1950).
In that book he wrote ... "Proper land use, of course stands as the fundamental cure to many of our agricultural and economic problems. Proper land use does in many senses represent specialised but it also represents efficient and profitable farming and the possibility of adapting whole farms and indeed whole areas and building the soils of such farms and areas to the level of maximum production of one or two given crops instead of soils which are in essence a compromise, adapted to no one crop, and unsuited in one degree or another to all crops."
Simon Winchester, likewise found fame and fortune as an author, and when he bought a patch of land in Connecticut, it too set him on a path of discovery.
His book published in 2021 was simply titled Land, but it is not a simple book.
He has thoroughly looked at how land, through the ages, has always been a 'commodity', to be fought over, bought and sold for a profit or a loss, and with little regard for its intrinsic worth as a life-giving medium.
In his book, he used as an epigram for a chapter a quote from Aldo Leopold published in 1948 - "We abuse land because we regard it as a commodity belonging to us. When we see land as a community to which we belong, we may begin to use it with love and respect."
Under the pink hat
A couple of personal highlights in the past year included the invitation to open the 2022 Boorowa Show.
I first went to Boorowa in 1974 as a jackaroo/bookkeeper on Narra Allen, at that time owned by Naroo Pastoral Company.
I joined the rugby team, playing in the seconds and the district embraced me, and still does.
It has been a very enjoyable part of this job to be able to return to Boorowa and to be invited to open the show, one of the best, was a thrill and a privilege and I appreciated the trust placed in me.
Likewise it was a great honour to be asked by Ross Wells to launch his memoir Its not all about sheep prior to his Merino ram sale at Willandra, Jerilderie, in October.
As all journalists will appreciate, the friendships gathered are amazing and lifelong and I can say my association with Ross and Irene Wells and their family has been a pleasure.
And while I am reminiscing, the restoration of the Conargo Hotel will bring a glad eye and a wry smile to many who jackarooed in the Riverina and made the pub a legendary watering hole.
I will again step inside the swinging doors, take a look at the photographs on the wall and it won't be too long before I once more hear Jade Hurley on the jukebox, see Neville Lodge behind the bar and talk with the other jackaroos about Merino sheep and dreaming of making a soft bargain with girls.
With apologies to Charles Dickens - when reflecting on 2022, many farmers will describe the year as "it was the best of times, it was the worst of times."
What started with tremendous promise, did not achieve that assurance and failed as promises so often do.
