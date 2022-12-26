In that book he wrote ... "Proper land use, of course stands as the fundamental cure to many of our agricultural and economic problems. Proper land use does in many senses represent specialised but it also represents efficient and profitable farming and the possibility of adapting whole farms and indeed whole areas and building the soils of such farms and areas to the level of maximum production of one or two given crops instead of soils which are in essence a compromise, adapted to no one crop, and unsuited in one degree or another to all crops."