Half century with Haddon Rig for Andy McLeod

With the slow demise of the wool industry and the sale of some of the great parent studs in the past decade or more, there aren't many sheep classers who can proudly profess their association with one particular stud for more than a half century.
Andy McLeod is one, and next year he will celebrate 53 years association with the Falkiner family and their Haddon Rig Merino stud at Warren.
He commenced as a third year jackaroo on Haddon Rig on 1 April, 1970.
"I have been involved with the company ever since in one capacity or another," Andy said.
But growing up on a dairy farm between Coleraine and Casterton in the Western District of Victoria, might seem a long way from a major Merino stud in central western NSW.
Andy had a natural affinity with all animals, which was aroused further during school holiday visits to Mennigoort, Camperdown, Vic., where his uncle and aunt were the station managers.
"It was there I got really involved with sheep," Andy said.
"And when I turned 18, I went to Nareen Station at Coleraine, as a jackaroo for two very valuable years."
With that experience under his belt, Andy was keen to further his knowledge of the Merino industry.
"My biggest desire was to work on a large and successful Merino stud," he said.
And that is when he commenced his association with Haddon Rig.
He was promoted to overseer in 1972 and later, as he said, he 'was fortunate enough to score a trip to the Middle East on a boat ship.'
"The boat was taking rams from Haddon Rig, Raby, Egelabra, Wanganella, Boonoke and Pooginook to the Middle East for their meat value," Andy said.
"The wool industry was on its knees and studs were battling to sell rams."
Andy said the tough times in the wool industry meant many managers, overseers and jackaroos, keen on Merino sheep left the industry.
Upon his return from the Middle East, Andy was promoted to manage the Haddon Rig owned property Emu Springs, at Tintinara, SA, until it was sold two years later.
"It was hard work and great experience," he said.
"I came back to Haddon Rig at the end of 1974 where Forbes Murdoch was the manager and I was appointed assistant manager."
Andy's classing career began in 1986, three years before leaving the Haddon Rig property as a full-time employee.
"The opportunity came and my first classing clients were Alan and Kate Gadsby, at Mulgawarrina, Brewarrina," he said.
Other original clients included Ewen and Dougal McLeish at Quambone, Ken and Lynn Waterford, Come-By-Chance, and Richard Green and Tim O'Brien, Parkes and the late Tom Kennedy with Owen and Lisa Schmidt at Burrenbilla, Cunnamulla, QLD, who were his first Queensland clients.
Andy is still classing for the Schmidt's 34 years later, and Owen Schmidt credits Andy for continuing to lift the standard of the sheep.
"The quality of the flock has improved dramatically with Andy classing," Owen said.
"Where we used to class at 33 percent, we now only have to take out 25-26 percent.
"This year's maiden ewes are some of the nicest sheep we have ever seen."
With that start, Andy's reputation spread and future clients came 'through word of mouth'.
"My first stud classing job was with John McLaughlin at his Merryanbone stud at Nyngan," Andy said.
"Then I took on the classing of Mumblebone for Doug Rutledge."
Other studs included Coonong, at Urana, Bonanza, near Walgett, for James Morris, and Thuroona at Parkes, for Tim O'Brien.
"I classed the Haddon Rig stud for 18 years, up until three years ago," Andy said.
"Throughout my career, I have had a lot of enjoyment, but seeing the flocks and studs get the recognition through the sale of their sheep in the open market gave the most pleasure."
Andy further cites the experience of judging sheep at shows as expanding his knowledge.
"I learnt a lot in my early days from seeing all the different bloodlines and how they performed in different environments," he said.
"Every year is different when breeding Merino sheep.
"You have to watch and learn and don't get bogged down with fads."
At the peak of his career, Andy McLeod classed 300,000 ewes annually and wore out many utes, driving well over three million kms.
He said he has seen the best of the Merino industry, which is now beset by concerns such as mulesing and lack of shearers.
"I think there will be people leaving the industry because of those issues," Andy said.
"But I'm looking forward to a few more years in the industry and continuing my association with Haddon Rig as stud advisor and stud representative, and with my valued flock clients."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.