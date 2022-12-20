The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Robb College celebrates successes at valediction dinner

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
December 20 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The University of New England's Robb College was able to run its favourite college social events for the first time in two years in 2022. Robb kicked off the year with its fresher sports with the hockey girls winning 5-0 to Albies and the netball girls going down by one goal in a nail-biting finish.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.