The University of New England's Robb College was able to run its favourite college social events for the first time in two years in 2022. Robb kicked off the year with its fresher sports with the hockey girls winning 5-0 to Albies and the netball girls going down by one goal in a nail-biting finish.
In July they hosted their Robb Ball which saw 600 Robbers and friends spend the weekend for the Robb Rugby Ladies' day, Robb Ball and recovery.
Robb ended the sporting year with our first-ever combined Sports Ball, which saw the talented Robb hockey, netball and rugby players awarded for their sporting achievements.
