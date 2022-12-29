The Land
Home/News

Independent advice to his clients

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
December 29 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 19.6 micron $3800 top-priced ram of the 32nd annual Cora Lynn Merino ram sale held by Steve Lindsay of Cora Lynn stud, Peak Hill, classer Allan Clark, Dubbo, and buyer Garry Carney, Yarrawonga, Walma near Wellington. Photo: Mark Griggs

When he set out as independent sheep classer, Allan Clarke was adamant he would not accept a retainer from any stud.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.