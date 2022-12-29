When he set out as independent sheep classer, Allan Clarke was adamant he would not accept a retainer from any stud.
"It would have stifled my ability to offer impartial advice to clients," he said.
"I wanted to be able to give my clients options if they thought they needed a change in direction.
"I had a classing agreement with Wanganella which was a good deal, but otherwise I didn't want to be tied to any stud."
With his wide ranging clientele, Allan said any one stud would not have been able to satisfy the necessary rams suitable for the different areas.
Born and raised in Brisbane, the son of a doctor, Allan is a proud Queenslander, noting his family connections to that state extend to the 1830's.
He was a boarder at The Southport School (TSS), and spent many holidays with school friends on their family properties at Charleville, Blackall and Goondiwindi.
Those school holidays sparked Allan's enthusiasm for the bush, and upon completing his education at TSS, his first job as a jackaroo was on the 100,000ha property Elmina, south of Charleville.
A two year stint on Neenah Park, Longreach, as overseer led to his first management position on Blendon, Barcaldine, where he met Delyse and following their marriage, they moved to Malvern Hills, Blackall, to the married overseer position.
That led to his appointment to the management of Boonoke, Conargo, not long after it had been sold by the Falkiner family to Cleakheaton Woollen Mills.
It was a boom time for the Merino industry, and Allan was involved with the famous Riverina Merino Field Days which extended over three days.
In 1978 he was promoted to manage Bundemar, at Trangie, where the famous Flock 11 and Flock 12 studs were run, along with Poll Bundemar, and the horned and polled Merrinong studs.
It was during his time as manager of Bundemar, that the stud was sold and he came under the notice of Elders stud stock who 'head hunted' him for the sheep specialist position.
In 1986, Allan went out on his own as an independent sheep classer, albeit with the backing of many in the industry including Bill Bailey, at that time the classer at Egelabra.
"It was hard to get out of my comfort zone, but Bill said the industry was short on experienced sheep classers," Allan said.
It was a successful move for Allan, and eventually he had a run classing in excess of 200,000 ewes annually and purchasing up to 4500 rams.
"You weren't just the classer, but a friend and adviser who could offer suggestions on the husbandry and stock management," he said.
"You have to build your client's confidence, helping them with their ram selections and ewe classing to lift the standard of the flock."
In 2000, Allan was invited to assess the sheep during a Dohne workshop and that led to him being appointed the first assessor in the eastern states.
He has been to South Africa a couple of time selecting Dohne ewes for an ET program bringing the embryos back to Australia.
Looking back on his career, Allan said he was fortunate in coming through the era of big stations and the big parent studs where many where employed - the old 'squattocracy regime' - where the jackaroo's found camaraderie and education working on the big pastoral properties.
He regrets the demise of the jackarooing system which was inevitable with the collapse of so many of the parent studs.
"They learnt a lot and working from horseback gave you a greater understanding of how the country looked in different seasons and you learnt to look for individual animals," he said.
"The staff cuts through the seventies were extreme and increased mechanisation has restricted the chance for young people to learn about handling stock in the paddock."
Of his peers, Allan has utmost respect for Wally Merriman at Merryville, Boorowa - "he is doing a marvellous job".
He also acknowledged the impact James Litchfield, Hazeldean, Cooma, Tom Culley, Wonga, Jerilderie, and Rowand Jamieson, Uardry, Hay, had on the wool industry.
"I wouldn't have been able to have done everything without the support of Delyse ," Allan said.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
