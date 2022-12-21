Fairness needed in markets

It is hard to overstate the incredible frustration felt by many farmers who have found themselves literally hundreds of thousands of dollars out of pocket after one of the toughest years in living memory because of congested and dysfunctional supply chains.
Soaring input costs, combined with the impact of widespread rain and flooding, saw one of the most expensive crops ever either wiped out or severely damaged.
And as if to rub salt into the wound, many who have managed to salvage some harvest are now finding it hard to get a fair return for their produce.
Heading into a predicted third bumper year was always going to bring with it the supply chain problems we're all too used to by now: grain from previous years still in storage, on-farm storages full and bags in short supply because of congestion at sites and ports.
But adding in the gross difficulty of getting access to paddocks and receival sites due to damaged roads really highlighted the dire need for swift action on upgrades such as the Port of Newcastle container terminal and the South West Illawarra Rail Link.
But what was unexpected - and, frankly, unwarranted, was the unfairly discounted prices for the products that made it to those receival sites.
The enormous difference between Australian and international grain prices is simply unacceptable.
The fact that our hard-won produce sells at such a discount is not only a slap in the face for farmers, but to our entire economy, which suffers from missed opportunity.
I've had otherwise-stoic farmers get very emotional on the phone to me recently over this very issue, devastated to find they cannot sell their produce for a fair price.
NSW Farmers has long called for serious scrutiny of the deregulated and dysfunctional grain trade in Australia, with issues of price transparency, fair value, and supply chain access among the top issues of concern.
We must have an end to the unfair marketeering and crumbling infrastructure that tips the balance in favour of big business and multinational middlemen, and that's why we are once again calling for an ACCC market inquiry into the grain trade.
Farmers deserve to know why Australian grain isn't reflecting competitive values available on the global market.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.