Farming critical to everyone's future

A great many of us know that while there are easier ways to make a quid, nothing quite compares to the sense of satisfaction that comes at the end of a day of hard work, especially when that work is done in some of the most beautiful landscapes ever imagined.
We farm and grow and harvest because it is not only an essential part of who we are, but because it is essential to us all.
Every single ingredient that made up the Christmas feast we just enjoyed (and that's no doubt left its mark on our waistlines) had its origin on a farm.
That said, it feels like farmers have had a sleuth of bears come at them this year, each one taking a swipe as we battled skyrocketing input costs and torrential downpours.
Many of us will look back on the year that was and be happy to see it go.
2023 is shaping up to be a big year with full dams and soil moisture profiles.
With NSW heading to the polls in March, NSW Farmers is keeping the pressure on our politicians to ensure the best outcomes possible for farmers and our communities.
We have the public's support behind us. From Bourke to Bondi, people are realising that while the price of food may have gone up in the supermarket, some farmgate prices are below the cost of production.
More importantly, they realise that without a vibrant and viable agricultural sector, their food and clothing will be at the whims of foreign markets and dysfunctional supply chains.
As March 25 draws near, we will be reminding all parties and candidates that without farmers there would be no 'democracy sausage' come polling day, and that the cotton t-shirts worn by volunteers only exist because of hardworking farmers and the paddocks full of opportunity.
So, while we recover from the Christmas feast and we debate the finer points of Australia's batting order, let us go forward into a new year full of promise and opportunity.
