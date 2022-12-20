The Land
Home/News

Hudson pear outbreak in the balance

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated December 21 2022 - 8:34am, first published December 20 2022 - 11:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reg Kidd is the chair of Local Government NSW's state weed committee and was at the funding announcement by NSW Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders at Lightning Ridge.

Hudson pear (Cylindropuntia pallida) is a dreadful plant that has enjoyed the recent better-than-average seasons in the state's northwest, and according to Reg Kidd, chair of Local Government NSW's state weed committee, more attention should be focused on the frightful pest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.