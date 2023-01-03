Five key priorities for state election

In less than three months voters will cast their ballots in the state election, and NSW Farmers is already working hard to secure a good deal for agriculture regardless of the outcome.
There are five key areas we see as critical to the ongoing success of our sector: Road and rail infrastructure: We need to get the food and fibre farmers grow to consumers, so we are campaigning for the betterment of regional roads following extensive flooding, as well as improved road and rail access to the state's three seaports.
Biosecurity: Robust biosecurity systems are essential to protecting our sector, so we want to see improved management of pests and weeds here at home, an effective transition to new traceability systems that is already underway, and a long-term, sustainably funded biosecurity system to keep threats out.
Farm productivity: Increased research and development to build farm resilience and find emissions reduction solutions for agricultural businesses will help us do more with less, something that is crucial with extreme weather and soaring input costs.
Workforce: Build and promote employment opportunities in agriculture both now and into the future, from better coordination of seasonal workers to reforming how agriculture is taught in the classroom.
Land use pressures: Effective planning in rural and regional areas to balance new and competing land uses with the need to safeguard the future food and fibre productivity of agricultural land.
Of course, there are a number of other issues that affect us, such as badly-needed improvements to regional telecommunications and housing affordability, and we will be addressing those through our advocacy work in Macquarie Street.
At the end of the day, we want to place agriculture and rural communities front and centre for voters and political parties. Because without farmers growing the healthy plants and healthy animals that give us our food and clothing, we will all be cold and hungry.
The more engaged our members and communities are with our efforts, the better the outcomes we can deliver, so please get involved, and make sure agriculture gets supported!
