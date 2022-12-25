The Land
Cool finish for Henty wheat

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
December 26 2022 - 7:00am
Sponsor, Amanda Kelly, Suncorp Bank, Wagga Wagga, Frances and Andrew Terlich, and crop judge Frank McRae, in the winning crop of Illabo wheat representing the Henty Show Society,

Like every crop we have seen, there are a few pinched heads, but your crop is not too bad. It is a really nice competition crop and your agronomy has been pretty good.

- Frank McRae, competition judge

The 2022 AgShowsNSW/Suncorp Bank Dryland Wheat Competition continued in the southern region, when competition judge Frank McRae visited the crop of Illabo wheat grown by Andrew and Frances Terlich, Kimwina, Pleasant Hills.

