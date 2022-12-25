Cool finish for Henty wheat

Like every crop we have seen, there are a few pinched heads, but your crop is not too bad. It is a really nice competition crop and your agronomy has been pretty good.- Frank McRae, competition judge
The 2022 AgShowsNSW/Suncorp Bank Dryland Wheat Competition continued in the southern region, when competition judge Frank McRae visited the crop of Illabo wheat grown by Andrew and Frances Terlich, Kimwina, Pleasant Hills.
Winner of the Henty Show Society dryland wheat competition when judged by Warwick Nightingale, Mr McRae complimented Mr and Mrs Terlich on growing a very productive crop through what turned out to be a difficult end to the winter cropping season.
"Like every crop we have seen, there are a few pinched heads, but your crop is not too bad," Mr McRae told the Terlich's.
"It is a really nice competition crop and your agronomy has been pretty good.
"There is very good tillering which is typical of Illabo."
The crop had been sown into the five year rotation of Canola/barley/wheat/wheat at the rate of 90kg/ha on 16 April, at 273cm row spacings and with 80kg/ha MAP.
That fertilizer application was followed by 150kg/ha of Urea on 25 June and a further 150kg/ha Urea on 15 August.
When reflecting upon the growing season, during which 602mm rainfall was recorded, Mr Terlich said it had been a difficult finish, too cool and with not enough sun.
The 26ha crop had been grazed twice, from 10 to 24 May and again from 4 to 24 July, with 400 ewes and their lambs.
With that stocking rate and with the potential of a good harvest yield, Mr McRae said it was a very profitable crop, following on from the grazing Canola grown in 2021.
"The country has drained well considering the very wet spring and that has helped the crop," he said.
Mr Terlich, who has been growing Illabo since its release has forward sold a portion of the expected yield but will also store some depending upon the season.
"We want to hedge our bets with different selling options," he said.
The growing of oaten crops for hay is a key factor for Howard Muller and his son Isaac, Alma Park, in controlling the proliferation of resistant ryegrass in their dryland wheat crops.
They had grown a crop of Scepter wheat which was judged by Warwick Nightingale to be the winner of the 2022 dryland wheat competition for the Walbundrie Show Society.
Eligible for the 2022 AgShowsNSW/Suncorp Bank Dryland Wheat Competition, it was judged by Frank McRae.
"We don't run stock so the production of quality hay is a good option for us," Mr Muller said.
"We have a good demand from dairy farmers and they don't mind a bit of ryegrass."
The annual production of around 180ha of oats for hay fits with the plan to get 80 percent of the ryegrass seed in the first oaten hay crop, with another 80pc of the 20pc residual in the second year, which brings it to manageable proportions.
Mr McRae noted the presence of ryegrass in the competiton crop which is only the second crop in the 160ha paddock since it was bought in 2020.
In their first year of ownership, the Muller's sowed Canola, which followed many years of pasture.
The direct drilled Sceptor was sown at the rate of 80kg/ha on 9 May at 25cm spacings, with 100kg MAP and 100kg Urea.
Fertilzer follow up included 150kg Urea on 15 July and a further 75kg Urea on 12 September.
With 442mm rainfall recorded during the growing period on top of 690mm during the fallow period, Mr Muller said he has had too much rain. "And not enough sunshine, but I think the crop has great potential." he said.
Frank McRae said there was a 'decent amount of weight' in the crop as it stood at the time of judging.
