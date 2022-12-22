The Land
Delivering hay to flood-affected producers

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
December 22 2022 - 12:00pm
Rural Aid delivered 480 tonnes of hay to 53 flood-affected producers at Forbes Livestock Exchange on December 16.

When the state was in the grips of drought, Rural Aid created the Buy A Bale campaign to not only help producers struggling in the extreme dry conditions, but also to connect the city with just how tough our farmers had it.

Senior Journalist, The Land

