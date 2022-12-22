When the state was in the grips of drought, Rural Aid created the Buy A Bale campaign to not only help producers struggling in the extreme dry conditions, but also to connect the city with just how tough our farmers had it.
The weather has now turned from one extreme to the other for many areas, but the outcome is the same.
Recent widespread flooding has created a "feed drought", decimating pastures and fodder crops and to help combat this, Rural Aid has reintroduced the Buy A Bale campaign.
The campaign relies upon donations from communities and businesses to provide practical help like feed and money, as well as counselling services.
It is already having a positive effect with hay delivered to Forbes Livestock Exchange and distributed to producers in need from Cowra, Parkes, Forbes and Condobolin.
"Rural Aid delivered 480 tonnes (about 700 bales) of hay on 10 road trains to 53 farmers throughout the Central West," said Rural Aid CEO, John Warlters.
"We want to help our farming families who have been impacted by the floods to get back on their feet and make their Christmas just a little bit brighter.
"Flooding can be just as impactful as a drought and that is why we are bringing back the Buy A Bale campaign.
"It is a great connector of the city and the bush and we don't want anyone forgetting about the floods just because it's not on mainstream media anymore."
Mr Warlters said many communities have a long road of recovery ahead.
"Rural Aid predicts at least a two to three-year recovery for communities, with the funds required to adequately support farmers and families estimated to be in excess of $50 million," he said.
"We're ready to execute an extensive recovery support program based on a tried and tested approach, but we need as much help as we can get."
