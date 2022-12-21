For many of us, the month of December is a busy one, filled with the joy and happiness of spending time with family and friends and engaging in the many cultural and religious celebrations that accompany Christmas.
Let's keep in mind, however, that many individuals and communities across NSW will be facing difficult times as they deal with the ongoing cleanup and economic recovery following the flood events that impacted regional and rural communities across NSW.
At this time of year, there's a tendency to focus on the future, planning what is to come rather than taking time to look back and celebrate what has been done.
In 2022 a positive outcome to the ongoing advocacy by CWA of NSW and others was achieved, with the NSW and Australian Governments committing to address the inequalities in health outcomes for people living in rural, regional, and remote communities.
The NSW government supported 41 of the 44 recommendations made by the NSW Rural Health Inquiry, and the Australian government committed to increasing the recruitment and training of rural GPs.
These are the first steps in achieving meaningful improvements in primary, secondary and tertiary health care services in regional, rural, and remote NSW.
A lack of social and affordable housing and the impact on the rate of homelessness in NSW - particularly for older women and women experiencing domestic and family violence - was highlighted by CWA of NSW in a submission and appearance before the NSW Parliament Inquiry into Homelessness. In its final report, the Inquiry made 40 recommendations to improve housing security.
In our annual Awareness Week campaign, CWA of NSW advocated for quality maternity care for regional NSW.
Calling for the reinstatement of rural and regional hospital birthing units in areas where they've been closed, Initiatives that boost the number of maternity health professionals in country NSW, and a more equitable distribution of resources that reflects the demand for maternity services in rural, regional, and remote NSW communities.
The risk of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Lumpy Skin disease (LSD) were of concern to CWA of NSW members and addressed in feedback provided to the NSW and Australian government in submissions focused on enhancing biosecurity planning and actions.
In addition, CWA of NSW provided comment on the planning processes for the construction and operation of renewable energy generation on agricultural land, Inland Rail, proposed amendments to Agritourism, improved rail level crossing safety, and the crisis in rural and regional road maintenance.
A big year of celebration by members and community to commemorate CWA of NSW 100-year anniversary is nearly over.
Formed all those decades ago CWA of NSW has grown to be the largest women's organisation in Australia and continues to positively contribute to rural and regional communities in many ways.
Although 100 years old, the association and its members continue to be energetic advocates for improving the conditions and welfare of all women and families in NSW, especially those in country areas.
Looking to the future, 2023 will be another big year for CWA of NSW as it takes the opportunity of the forthcoming NSW March state elections to ensure that all candidates are aware of the issues that matter to communities in regional, rural, and remote NSW.
Then in May, at our annual conference - to be held in Bathurst - I look forward to the new areas of policy that will be democratically decided by members and that will form the basis of advocacy in the following years.
Speaking of democracy, as president of CWA of NSW, I have accepted the exciting opportunity to be one of eight Bicentenary Ambassadors to promote the activities that will take place over the next two years leading up to the celebration of the Bicentenary of the NSW Legislative Council in 2024.
An opportunity for us all to engage with and learn about the state's rich parliamentary history.
To conclude, for this season and the new year to come, let kindness guide your actions, shift your focus from self to others, and reach out to extend help in whatever practical way you can.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.