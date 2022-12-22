Last week was a busy week for the central banks around the world following the release of US CPI.
The core CPI came in at 0.2 per cent month-to-month and 6pc year-on-year, one-tenth below the consensus.
The headline CPI came in two-tenths below expectations at 0.1pc month-to-month and 7.1pc year-on-year.
The main driver behind the softer than expected headline CPI is due to the 2pc fall in gas prices.
Following the CPI figure release, the Federal Reserve lifted the funds rate by 0.5pc, which was consistent with market expectations.
Despite the change being a downshift following the four consecutive hikes of 75bps, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the message that policy would need to remain tight for "some time" in order to restore price stability.
The decline in CPI readings over the past few months have not been strong enough to encourage the Fed to project a more meaningful decline in rate projections next year.
The majority of Fed officials now expect the funds rate to end next year at 5.125pc (5pc to 5.25pc range), 50bps higher relative to the median projection in September.
Looking at the US economic projections, there has been a notable downgrade to GDP estimates in 2023.
The estimated GDP projection is now down to 0.5pc from 1.2pc in September.
Unemployment projection ticks up to 4.6pc in 2023, two-tenths higher compared to the September estimates.
Powell noted that the current labour market is out of balance with robust job gains and high vacancies.
Federal Open Market Committee participants expect the labour market would come into better balance "over time".
Following the Fed's decision, the European Central Bank also raised rates by 50bps as expected, but the Governing Council warned of 'significant' rate rises still to come.
ECB President Lagarde announced that "anybody who thinks that this is a pivot for the ECB is wrong...we should expect to raise interest rates at a 50bps pace for a period of time".
Bloomberg subsequently reported that more than a third of the Governing Council pushed for a larger 75bps hike at the meeting.
On top of this, quantitative tightening will begin in March at an initial rate of 15 billion euro per month until the end of June, with the pace after that yet to be determined.
