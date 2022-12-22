The Land
Home/Agribusiness

US labour market out of balance with robust job gains and high vacancies

By Christopher Hindmarsh
December 22 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Following the CPI figure release, the Federal Reserve lifted the funds rate by 0.5pc, which was consistent with market expectations. Photo: Shutterstock

Last week was a busy week for the central banks around the world following the release of US CPI.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.