Macadamia price fall poses management question with regards to costly inputs

By Jamie Brown
December 23 2022 - 5:00am
Ross Arnett, Lindendale via Alstonville, in his macadamia orchard lush with cover. Input costs are much lower while saleable kernel remains on par with other farms.

As the price for macadamia kernel continues its freefall, the country's largest processing co-operative Marquis has taken the unusual step of suspending final season harvest payments.

